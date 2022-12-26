200 Million SHIB Destroyed Last Week, Burn Rate Jumps Since Sunday

Staggering sum of SHIB meme tokens has been moved in past week, but not enough to move SHIB price higher

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported by major burn tracker of meme crypto Shibburn, in the past week, the Shiba Inu community managed to remove close to 200 million SHIB tokens from the circulating supply.

"Amazon SHIB burner" also took part in that, burning its weekly share of meme coins, pushing the burn rate for Shiba Inu up.

Now that Christmas is over, the aforementioned platform that burns via Amazon giant intends to start burning a "more serious amount of Shiba Inu."

Over 200 million SHIB burned in total

According to a recent tweet by Shibburn, in the past week, the SHIB army saw a total of 163,977,849 Shiba Inu tokens removed from the circulating supply. On the daily basis, as U.Today covered earlier, the highest amounts that were burned were roughly 30-40 million meme tokens, which throughout the week made up 164 million.

Along with the 46,010,480 SHIB that were moved to unspendable addresses over the last 24 hours (the SHIB burn rate is up 73% due to this), this all makes up slightly over 200 million meme coins.

In the last 7 days, there have been a total of 163,977,849 $SHIB tokens burned and 51 transactions. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) December 25, 2022

"Amazon SHIB burner" shares ambitious plans

"Shib Super Store" Twitter handle, which represents the online store of Travis Johnson — maker of "Shib burn games for smartphones" — also burned its weekly share of SHIB on Christmas Day. As per a tweet posted recently, this time it managed to lock 19,207,683 SHIB in a dead wallet. The same amount was awarded to its community's users on Discord.

Earlier this year, "Shib Super Store" began utilizing the Amazon affiliate program to sell various things on this e-commerce giant and use the commission fees to buy and then burn SHIB tokens.

Now that Christmas is over, Travis Johnson encouraged his SHIB-loving followers to help him "burn some serious SHIB."

Burn and reward!



19.2M Burned

19M Rewarded to members of the Discord!



Totaling a little over $320 for the week.



Hope everyone had a great Holiday season, work is calming down and i'm healthy again, let's try to burn some serious SHIB.https://t.co/d0goxr6sys pic.twitter.com/hTWdtIxnIe — SHIB Super Store (@shib_superstore) December 26, 2022

SHIB price remains at bottom

Despite the fact that around half of the circulating supply has been burned already, according to data published on the Shibburn website, the price of the popular meme coin remains 90.63% below the historic peak of $0.00008845 reached in late October of last year.

At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu is exchanging hands at $0.000008295 — the level last seen in September 2021 before the all-time high.