SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out

The Shiba Inu community has again succeeded in pushing the burn rate up significantly as it burned a large amount of meme coins

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Prominent platform Shibburn that traces down SHIB burns has spread the word about another big lump of Shiba Inu meme coins getting removed to unspendable wallets by various individuals and businesses.

During the past day, the burn rate of SHIB has come close to rising by 700 percent compared to the previous day.

SHIB burn rate spikes 642 percent

Since last morning, the rate at which Shiba Inu meme coins have been getting burned has jumped by more than 642 percent, according to the Shibburn tracker website.

With 28,191,662 SHIB burned in total, a massive 24,091,662 SHIB was moved to a dead-end wallet in a single transfer. However, the equivalent of the overall amount that was burned just a little bit exceeds $233.

Ads Ads

Image via Shibburn

SHIB holder number keeps rising

According to upgraded data on the site of the popular large wallet tracker WhaleStats, the number of SHIB holders has risen by more than a thousand over the past 24 hours.

Now, this figure constitutes 1,271,030 versus roughly 1,270,000 on Friday.

WhaleStats data also shows that during the period of the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu meme coin fell out of the top ten holdings list for Ethereum whales. The top five assets held by the 100 largest wallets on Ethereum now are ETH, DAI, LINK, aWETH and CHAIN.

Chainlink’s native token LINK has not been seen in the top ten list for a long while already.