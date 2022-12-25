Peter Schiff Has “Christmas Gift” for Bitcoin Holders

Sun, 12/25/2022 - 18:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
It looks like Schiff wasn't willing to take a break from cynically critcizing Bitcoin even on Christmas Day
Peter Schiff Has “Christmas Gift” for Bitcoin Holders
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Christmas conjures up images of warmth, joy, and peace. Unless you are cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff. 

On Christmas Day, the loudest anti-Bitcoin voice had yet another message to share with Bitcoin proponents – a price chart suggesting Bitcoin is closer to its ceiling than its floor. "My #Christmas gift to #HODLers is this #Bitcoin chart," tweeted Schiff. He then asserted that the "upside potential of Bitcoin is so low and downside risk so high, the smart move is to sell today."

Schiff
Image by @PeterSchiff

Schiff followed up his thoughtful gesture by warning HODLers to “sell today” due to the potential high downside risk relative to low upside potential. He then finished off with a gracious closing offering HODLers to thank him later for the money they will save by selling today.

Related
“Very Soon”: Shiba Inu Developer Provides Update on Shibarium
In his next tweet, Schiff compared Bitcoin's trajectory with gold in 1999--but said it would likely take a dramatically different path. He suggested that rather than breaking out, Bitcoin would "break down," and labeled it "the anti-gold." 

According to Schiff, cryptocurrencies are just a means of speculation, not real money. He routinely argues Bitcoin’s value is purely based on perception and manipulation. The economist is convinced that gold is the only real “safe-haven” asset. 

As reported by U.Today, Schiff recently said that he understands Bitcoin better than Bitcoiners themselves, which is precisely why he doesn’t own the largest cryptocurrency. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 25
12/25/2022 - 19:30
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Nansen CEO Mocks Cardano Bros as ADA Underperforms SHIB
12/25/2022 - 16:41
Nansen CEO Mocks Cardano Bros as ADA Underperforms SHIB
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Wants to Buy Bitcoin at Much Lower Prices
12/25/2022 - 14:53
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Wants to Buy Bitcoin at Much Lower Prices
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">
Submit Press Release

Popular

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 25
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 25
Peter Schiff Has “Christmas Gift” for Bitcoin Holders
Peter Schiff Has “Christmas Gift” for Bitcoin Holders
Nansen CEO Mocks Cardano Bros as ADA Underperforms SHIB
Nansen CEO Mocks Cardano Bros as ADA Underperforms SHIB
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Wants to Buy Bitcoin at Much Lower Prices
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Wants to Buy Bitcoin at Much Lower Prices
Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Minority Addresses' Amount Breaks Records
Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Minority Addresses' Amount Breaks Records
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 25
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 25
Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Exchange Flows Show Bull Horns
Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Exchange Flows Show Bull Horns
Shiba Inu's BONE Up 10% in Time for Christmas
Shiba Inu's BONE Up 10% in Time for Christmas
Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers
Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers
XRP's Local Uptrend Is in Danger as It Reaches $0.35
XRP's Local Uptrend Is in Danger as It Reaches $0.35
Show all