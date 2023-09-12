$115 Million Worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transferred By Whales: Price Reaction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) network is buzzing, but not for the reasons you might think. A staggering $115 million worth of SHIB has been shuffled around by whales, triggering a 5x surge in large transactions. But here's the kicker: the price is not following suit.

As of the latest data, SHIB is trading at $0.00000723, a figure that has been on a downward trajectory. What is causing this disconnect between whale activity and price action? Let's dig in.

Source: IntpTheBlock

First off, the volume. It has skyrocketed, tripling in a short span. Normally, you would expect price to follow volume, but not this time. The price continues to dip, creating a perplexing situation. Could it be that the whales are accumulating more SHIB at lower prices, betting on a future upswing? Or perhaps they are diversifying their portfolios, moving assets around without necessarily dumping them on the market.

Whatever the case, this whale movement is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it shows that big players are still interested in SHIB, which could be a bullish sign. On the other hand, the price drop could shake the confidence of smaller investors, leading to further sell-offs.

It is worth noting that the overall crypto market is in a volatile state, which could be influencing SHIB's price. In a previous article, we discussed how Ethereum's price is also struggling, despite positive news. This could be a part of a larger market trend that SHIB is not immune to.

Where does this leave us? Well, the increased whale activity could be a precursor to something bigger, or it could just be market noise. Either way, it is a situation worth keeping an eye on, especially if you are invested in SHIB or are considering it.