114 Mln XRP Moved with Ripple’s ODL Corridor Participating

News
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 13:00
Yuri Molchan
Nearly 114 mln XRP has been transferred involving anonymous wallets, major crypto exchanges and one MoneyGram On-Demand-Liquidity corridor
Over the past twenty-four hours, XRPL Monitor has detected 114 mln XRP transferred between anonymous wallets and crypto exchanges. One of the five MoneyGram ODL corridors took part as well.

Nearly 114 mln XRP kicked over

The XRPL Monitor Twitter bot that tracks XRP transactions has spotted 113.9 mln XRP moved in about ten transfers. That’s $21,280,355.

They were conducted by XRP wallets with unregistered users, as well as by crypto exchanges – Coinone, Bithumb, CEX.IO, Bitmax.LINE.

On April 21, around 14 mln XRP was moved by Coins.ph, a Philippines-located crypto exchange that serves as one of MoneyGram’s five Ripple-based ODL corridors.

Ripple sues YouTube over ‘XRP giveaway’ scam videos

As previously reported by U.Today, Ripple is starting legal action against YouTube for ignoring Ripple’s multiple requests to take down scam videos about 'XRP giveaways'.

The plaintiffs in the case are Ripple Labs and Brad Garlinghouse himself. The Ripple CEO tweets:

“Today, @Ripple and I personally are taking legal action against @YouTube because their platform is the epicenter for imposter scams, and they’ve done next to nothing in response to our constant takedown requests.”

Brad Garlinghouse continued his thought in a series of four tweets, ending it in this way:

“In times like these, when consumers already feel vulnerable, it’s more important than ever to protect people from these rampant scams."

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

