Ripple Takes YouTube to Court Over Scam Videos with Brad Garlinghouse

News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 17:05
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple sues YouTube for "choosing inaction" when it comes to curbing the spread of cryptocurrency scams on its platform
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Blockchain decacorn Ripple has filed a lawsuit against YouTube, accusing the streaming giant of failing to crack down on scam videos, Fortune reports.   

Ripple didn't reveal the amount of financial compensation it wants to get from YouTube for tarnishing its reputation.

“YouTube generated $15 billion in ad revenue last year, and you’re telling me they can’t spend more money to police obvious scams that violate their own terms of service," Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said. 

YouTube is teeming with crypto scams

In late March, U.today warned its readers about a fake XRP giveaway video with Garlinghouse that was promoted on YouTube.   

Garlinghouse had to personally caution investors not to fall for such scams. Ripple, just like any reputable cryptocurrency company, never organizes giveaways.   

Plenty of other famous names have been used to promote fake cryptocurrency investment videos -- from Bill Gates to James Bond's Daniel Craig.     

Facebook loses a court battle  

This is not the first time that a tech giant gets sued over crypto scams. As reported by U.Today, Dutch reality TV mogul John de Mol ended up winning his lawsuit against Facebook after the social media giant failed to delete bogus ads that exploited his name. 

Ripple's lawsuit could play into the hands of U.S. lawmakers who want the big tech to face harsher legal obligations.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

