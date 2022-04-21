ZRX Rallies by 40% While Having Anemic Performance for Last Year

News
Thu, 04/21/2022 - 12:55
article image
Arman Shirinyan
ZRX delivers a nice surprise for investors with 59% price increase at the top of the day
ZRX Rallies by 40% While Having Anemic Performance for Last Year
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Another coin that had been around in the cryptocurrency industry since 2018 0x (ZRX) unexpectedly rallied by more than 30% despite showing no outstanding moves since 2021, dropping the correlation with the majority of altcoins and Bitcoin.

At some point, ZRX 24 hour performance showed a 59% price increase but then the coin retraced for approximately 20%. Such a volatile price performance is usually tied to the speculative nature of a price rally.

According to data provided by Santiment on-chain metrics tracker, a large whale transaction volume followed the 29% pump. The number of large transactions hit a four-week high as 52 transactions larger than $100,000 appeared.

Related
Shiba Inu Trifecta Now Available on This Singapore Based Exchange: Details

Such a large transactional volume among whales should not be considered as something extremely positive amid a rapid price increase as it may be tied to the incoming selling pressure, and investors tend to move the asset for profit on the market.

According to the IntoTheBlock data, 0x is one of the most profitable assets on the cryptocurrency market with 72% profitability. Cryptocurrencies with profitability above 50% and below 75% are considered relatively stable as most investors remain in profit but do not massively take profit.

0x is an infrastructure protocol that allows exchanging ERC20 tokens and other Ethereum-powered assets with no third party like CEXs. Projects mostly function on open-source smart contracts with easy-to-implement products.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ravendex Apologizes to Cardano Community, Here's Why
04/21/2022 - 14:17
Ravendex Apologizes to Cardano Community, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Announces Partnership to Integrate On-Chain KYC in Compliance with Regulatory Requirements
04/21/2022 - 13:17
Cardano Announces Partnership to Integrate On-Chain KYC in Compliance with Regulatory Requirements
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 7,831 BTC Moved from Coinbase to Cold Wallets as BTC Targets $46,000
04/21/2022 - 12:38
7,831 BTC Moved from Coinbase to Cold Wallets as BTC Targets $46,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan