Shiba Inu Trifecta Now Available on This Singapore Based Exchange: Details

Shiba Inu trifecta SHIB, LEASH and BONE are now available on Singapore-based exchange BitKan. Founded in 2012, BitKan, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Singapore and Japan boasts of providing digital asset services to over 5 million users in 170 countries.

🔥 Congratulations! $BONE has been officially listed on #BitKan. It is a governance token of @Shibtoken Shibaswap ecosystem which will allow #ShibArmy to vote on upcoming proposals. The more $BONE you hold, the more weight of your vote.



📱: https://t.co/1gACeD0kpk pic.twitter.com/BJPfZPXas6 — BitKan (@BitKanOfficial) April 20, 2022

On April 20, BitKan announced listing BONE, the governance token of the Shibaswap ecosystem that will allow voting on upcoming proposals. This follows after an earlier listing of SHIB and the protocol's LEASH late last year.

A recent Shiba Inu official blog post, ''Fetching New Grounds! A Growth Breed Report" shared the SHIB project's progress so far in the past year. The report indicated that SHIB has been listed on more than 100 crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Voyager, Crypto.com and Kraken.

As previously reported, the Shiba Inu trifecta with LEASH and BONE made their debut on SimpleHold, a light wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other assets, thus allowing users to hold and swap leash and bone. Shiba Inu deposits and trading also launched on the Parex exchange, a decentralized crypto exchange on April 20. The meme token will be paired against USDT.

The month of April has generally been historic for SHIB in terms of listing as Robinhood added Shiba Inu on April 12, along with three other popular altcoins: Polygon's MATIC, Compound (COMP) and Solana (SOL).

Another 50.9 billion SHIB bought by ''Bombur'' whale

Shiba Inu received a ton of attention after the long-awaited listing on the Robinhood trading platform. In addition to the rise in social volume, whales have also purchased a significant amount of SHIB, which made SHIB the most used smart contract among the top 100 ETH whales in the last 24 hours.

As reported by WhaleStats, ETH whale "Bombur" ranking 19th largest has just bought 50,992,035,458 SHIB, or $1,269,191 worth. Shiba Inu trades at $0.0000249 at the time of publication.