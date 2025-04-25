XRP on Verge of Mini-Golden Cross: $2.50 Incoming?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The outcome of this crucial battle could determine XRP's short to midterm course. The asset is currently battling significant resistance at the 100-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average), which is presently hovering around the $2.20 zone despite exhibiting indications of strength in April.

A clean break of this level, which has historically served as a turning point for XRP, might signal the start of a more widespread bullish reversal. Technically speaking, XRP established a strong base around the $2.0 mark and attempted to rise, but it was strongly rejected at the 100 EMA. Although the chart's resulting red candle shows sellers defending this level, bullish hopes are maintained because the price is still above important short-term moving averages like the 50 and 26 EMA.

More significantly, this difficulty has coincided with a noticeable increase in trading volume, indicating that both buyers and sellers are very active and that the market is keeping a close eye on this level. Large price movements are usually preceded by spikes in volume, and the result of this current conflict may cause a bigger swing in either direction. The next significant resistance is located between $2.40 and $2.50 if XRP can gain traction and close above the 100 EMA with confirmation.

This would set up XRP for a more sustained recovery and perhaps even a return to its peak in 2025. The asset might return to the $1.90-$1.95 support range, though, if the $2.00 zone is not maintained. While it would not necessarily spell disaster for XRP, it would greatly impede any optimistic rebound.

At the moment, XRP is at a turning point. A significant technical barrier is being approached by the price; the market is paying attention, and the volume is increasing. A breakout at this point might signal the start of a much-needed upward trend. However, if it is rejected, XRP bulls may have to wait longer.