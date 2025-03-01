Advertisement
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 1/03/2025 - 20:00
    Michael Saylor has announced impressive Bitcoin profits generated by Strategy in the first two months of 2025
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, co-founder of Bitcoin-focused company Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and its executive chairman, has taken to his account on the X social media network to spread the word about the results of Strategy’s work over the past two months – the first two in 2025.

    Saylor shared that the company has delivered a multi-billion-US-dollar Bitcoin gain. So far, the ultimate gains made in 2024 surpass the ones of 2025 roughly 6x.

    Saylor shares Strategy's results in 2025

    Saylor’s tweet revealed that during January and February this year Strategy has delivered a Bitcoin gain of $2.6 billion (30,702) to the company’s shareholders.

    He shared a table of Bitcoin gains and holdings, which also reveals data for last year – in the course of 2024, Strategy succeeded in generating $13.1 billion in gains for shareholders. That was the equivalent of 140,538 BTC.

    Currently, Strategy holds more than 499,000 Bitcoins. Saylor recently announced that the company intends to surpass 500,000 BTC in holdings.

    Bitcoin recovers to $85,300

    On Friday, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, lost more than 8%, falling from $86,625 below $79,000. Over the past 24 hours, it has managed to restore a little and is currently changing hands at $85,330.

    Since Friday last week until this Friday, Bitcoin crashed by more than 20%, losing $99,400 and bottoming at $78,764 as the market sentiment reacted to the US president’s confirmation of import tariffs against Mexico and Canada taking effect on March 4.

    Many influential members of the Bitcoin community reacted, saying that such as correction is normal and it is part of a bullish cycle. Saylor surprised the community by saying: “Sell a kidney if you must, but keep the Bitcoin.”

    In other news, today, financial education advocate Robert Kiyosaki stated that Bitcoin “might be a scam”. However, he believes that the “fake” US dollar and the Federal Reserve are even bigger scams threatening the US economy. He referred to the Fed as “a criminal enterprise” and stated that “it cannot last much longer.” He also said that “they should go to jail,” speaking about the Fed.

    He again predicted the crash of the financial system, highlighting the role of Bitcoin, gold, and silver as safe-haven assets. As for Bitcoin ETFs, Kiyosaki lambasted them as “bankster’s money.”

