You Can Now Follow U.Today On Master Crypto

Fri, 08/13/2021 - 13:56
Arman Shirinyan
Now you do not need to follow multiple websites or apps to track cryptocurrencies, read U.Today news or follow trends. You can do it all in the Master Crypto app developed by NerdTraders.

Master Crypto contains everything you need to get ahold of the cryptocurrency industry.

You can track cryptocurrencies directly in the app with information about coin creators, websites and receive news about specific currencies.

If you are a trader, besides reading news from U.Today, you will need to track cryptocurrency prices. To make it easier for you, Master Crypto app allows you to track everything you need in one place. In addition to cryptocurrencies, you can follow stablecoins that are designed to minimize volatility on the crypto market.

Master Crypto app contains multiple features: more than 100 cryptocurrencies, 20+ stablecoins, crypto prices, free trials and news from various sources.

If you want to stay updated on the crypto industry every day, try Master Crypto and follow the latest news from U.Today in addition to the advanced cryptocurrency tracker.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

