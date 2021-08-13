ADA Becomes Top-3 Asset on CoinGecko, Surpassing BNB and USDT

News
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 11:13
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano's native crypto has become the third-largest asset, outpacing BNB and USDT
According to data provided by the CoinGecko analytics website, Cardano's ADA has grown to become the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.

It has left behind Binance Coin (BNB) and the most popular USD-pegged stablecoin—Tether's USDT.

As per the CoinGecko crypto scale, ADA has demonstrated a rise by over 13 percent in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $2.02. The coin surpassed the $2 level earlier today.

The rise occurred as, earlier this week, the founder of IOHK and Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, announced that on Friday the 13th (today), he would announce to the community the exact date when the smart contracts feature will be launched.

At the moment, ADA's market cap totals $65,061,028,575. The caps of BNB and Tether that are now behind Cardano's native asset are $62,547,750,365 and $63,454,759,721, respectively.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

