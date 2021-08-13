VeChain Partners with Simplex to Enable Seamless On-Ramp for VET

VeChain, a blockchain-based platform for real-world use cases, has partnered leading with crypto-to-fiat payment processor

VET, a core native asset of VeChain decentralized network, can now be easily purchased with fiat money. Thus, VET becomes the latest coin in Simplex's suite of assets supported.

Simplex and VeChain inked a partnership: details

According to a press release shared with U.Today, VeChain (VET), a leading blockchain for real-world businesses, has entered into a partnership with crypto-to-fiat payments processor Simplex.

Image by VeChain

With this collaboration, VET token can be purchased seamlessly using credit and debit cards, Simplex Banking wire transfers and the Apple Pay digital instruments of iOS-based devices.

As such, for VET enthusiasts, purchasing VeChain's core tokens becomes as intuitive as the familiar e-commerce experience with mainstream goods and services.

Since Simplex developed a unique instrument for crypto-to-fiat conversion and transfers with 50+ currencies and 90+ crypto tokens integrated, this cooperation is a crucial milestone for VeChain on its road to massive adoption.

VET can be easily purchased with fiat on hundreds of platforms

Simplex created a large network of partners: it boasts 350 global integrations with Binance, Huobi and BitPay on board. Fiat purchases of VET are now enabled on leading platforms, e.g., Digifinex and Bitrue.

Also, Simplex offers the widest range of payment methods: cryptocurrencies can be bought with Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, SWIFT, SEPA and other instruments.

VeChain is also known for its active partnerships policy: the team created blockchain-based services for LVMH, Haier, BMW, Renault and PwC.