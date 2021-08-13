VeChain Partners with Simplex to Enable Seamless On-Ramp for VET

Fri, 08/13/2021 - 13:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
VeChain, a blockchain-based platform for real-world use cases, has partnered leading with crypto-to-fiat payment processor
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

VET, a core native asset of VeChain decentralized network, can now be easily purchased with fiat money. Thus, VET becomes the latest coin in Simplex's suite of assets supported.

Simplex and VeChain inked a partnership: details

According to a press release shared with U.Today, VeChain (VET), a leading blockchain for real-world businesses, has entered into a partnership with crypto-to-fiat payments processor Simplex.

VeChain partners with Simplex
Image by VeChain

With this collaboration, VET token can be purchased seamlessly using credit and debit cards, Simplex Banking wire transfers and the Apple Pay digital instruments of iOS-based devices.

As such, for VET enthusiasts, purchasing VeChain's core tokens becomes as intuitive as the familiar e-commerce experience with mainstream goods and services.

Since Simplex developed a unique instrument for crypto-to-fiat conversion and transfers with 50+ currencies and 90+ crypto tokens integrated, this cooperation is a crucial milestone for VeChain on its road to massive adoption.

VET can be easily purchased with fiat on hundreds of platforms

Simplex created a large network of partners: it boasts 350 global integrations with Binance, Huobi and BitPay on board. Fiat purchases of VET are now enabled on leading platforms, e.g., Digifinex and Bitrue.

Simplex Crypto-to-Fiat Processor Becomes Visa Network Principal Member

Also, Simplex offers the widest range of payment methods: cryptocurrencies can be bought with Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, SWIFT, SEPA and other instruments.

VeChain is also known for its active partnerships policy: the team created blockchain-based services for LVMH, Haier, BMW, Renault and PwC.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

