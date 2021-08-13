Ethereum Wallets with 100K+ Coins Hold 43.7% of Total ETH Supply, Here’s What It Means for Market

Large Ethereum whales have increased their ETH holdings, now owning 43.7% of the total ETH supply

Data shared by Santiment analytics vendor shows that large ETH whales, whose wallets contain more than 100,000 ETH, have largely increased their ETH holdings over the past three years.

Now, these monsters hold almost half of the total Ethereum supply.

Meanwhile, as Ethereum options open interest has hit the $4 billion level (its highest level since May), according to data provided by Bybt, it may signify that the crypto market is getting overheated.

100K ETH whales' riches grow eight percent

According to the recent Santiment tweet, Ethereum whales continue to accumulate the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Compared to three years ago, wallets that hold more than 100,000 Ether have grown their crypto contents by 7.9 percent. After owning 35.8 percent of the entire circulating ETH supply back then, they now hold 43.7 percent of ETH.

On Aug. 11, 2018, Ethereum was trading at $322 per coin. Today, the native crypto of Vitalik Buterin's blockchain platform is changing hands in the $3,200 area. Earlier this year, on May 12, it reached a new all-time high of $4,362.

"Millionaire tier" whales hold 39.2 percent of ETH supply

Previously, U.Today reported that "millionaire tier" whales (with 1,000 to 100,000 coins in their wallets) had been accumulating Ether. Therefore, by now, they hold 39.2 percent of the total Ether supply.

That was covered before the London hardfork, when ETH reached a peak of $2,691.