Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) Shares Details of Its New Presale Round

After the successful completion of the inaugural tokensale, DeFi card operator Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) excites the community with its novel XUIRIN coin sale announcement.

First XUIRIN sale phase completed, second round follows with $1 million cap

According to the official announcement by Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) representatives, the protocol is proceeding toward the second stage of its presale with a larger number of tokens allocated and a higher price per token.

A total of 25,000,000 tokens are up for grabs at this stage, while the price is set at $0.04 per token. During the inaugural phase of its presale, 15,000,000 tokens were released to IDO participants. Every XUIRIN token was offered at $0.03.

The initial cap of $450,000 was, therefore, raised successfully with significant oversubscription. Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) has already started using newly raised funds toward its ambitious roadmap goals.

As announced by the official contributors to Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN), the upcoming sale is of paramount importance to the protocol’s progress:

This next stage is an excellent opportunity for investors to get involved with Xuirin Finance’s expanding project. The increased hard cap and token price show the strong market confidence in Xuirin Finance’s potential.

The protocol welcomes all cryptocurrency enthusiasts during the second phase of its token release campaign. Before listing of XUIRIN on centralized and decentralized exchanges, the coin was available on the official project’s website.

XUIRIN tokens are available for Ether, USDT owners

The XUIRIN purchasing module is published on the main page of Xuirin Finance. In order to obtain XUIRIN, crypto users should connect their on-chain wallets (MetaMask, TrustWallet, etc.) and authorize the XUIRIN-purchasing operation.

As of now, purchasing of XUIRIN with Ethereum (ETH) and the ERC-20 version of U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) cryptocurrency is available on the website.

Besides purchasing a new-gen token of a real-world protocol, XUIRIN sale participants can take part in a lucky draw with a $500,000 prize pool.

One-stop ecosystem for crypto payments in B2B: What is Xuirin Finance?

As covered by U.Today previously, Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) gained traction as an issuer of the DeFi Debit Card. Since its first release in early 2024, DeFi Debit Card leverages advanced Web 3.0 wallet technology.

This product is a significant step forward, providing users with fast and convenient access to their crypto assets anywhere in the world. Xuirin DeFi Debit Cards are expected to change the game in access to financial services and provide user privacy through anonymous transactions without the need for KYC.

While using a cryptocurrency card by Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN), customers can receive cashback based on the level of their participation.

Silver-tier users receive 2.5% cashback, while gold members enjoy 4% and diamond card holders obtain maximum 8% cashback.

XUIRIN token is seamlessly integrated into the protocol’s tech design and marketing strategy. The Xuirin Finance presale extends an invitation to lead the charge in the DeFi revolution. Participants in the presale will gain early access to a platform that bridges the gap between the world of cryptocurrencies and traditional paper-based systems like Visa and Mastercard debit cards, without the intervention of third-party intermediaries such as banks and brokers.

Also, the issuance of the DeFi Debit Card is of paramount importance for businesses that are considering accepting crypto as a payment option.