XRPL Accelerator Program Launches, 37 Billion DOGE at Risk If Price Drops to This Level, BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

XRPL Accelerator program launches, promising to boost blockchain entrepreneurs

According to a recent post on Dev.to, the XRP Ledger community announced the launch of the XRPL Accelerator program, a 12-week program created to assist entrepreneurs in building on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The program offers a $50,000 grant, insightful advice from industry-leading mentors, opportunities to improve product-market fit and establish connections with investors and partners. Applications for XRPL Accelerator are open through May 1. The program’s main goal is to help businesses in the blockchain sector achieve commercial success and achieve mass adoption.

37 billion Dogecoin (DOGE) at risk if price dives to this level

Per data provided by IntoTheBlock crypto intelligence portal, more than 101,270 Dogecoin addresses are at risk of losing their positions if the price of DOGE drops to the $0.745 level. Over 37.2 billion DOGE were bought at the $0.745 to $0.786 area, making this the largest of the clusters near the current Dogecoin price of $0.79. Moreover, this number represents almost half of all Dogecoin purchases now in profit, $74.38 billion DOGE. As a result of a decline that started last Wednesday, Dogecoin lost almost 13% of its value, with about 40 billion DOGE going underwater at $0.941 per DOGE. However, Dogecoin is currently still more of a profit-making crypto asset: the share of addresses in the money in DOGE is 53.72%, which is 2.41 million addresses of the total number.

Shiba Inu's BONE achieves listing on major Asian exchange