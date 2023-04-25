Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange

Tue, 04/25/2023 - 09:41
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shibarium's BONE is now available for trading on Huobi
Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange
Shiba Inu's BONE hit a milestone in its journey toward global acceptance. In a major development for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, BONE (Bone ShibaSwap) achieved a listing on another major Asian exchange just a day after being listed on OKX.

Huobi, one of the leading exchanges in the region, has announced that it will be listing BONE on April 25, 2023. It was announced that BONE (Bone ShibaSwap) deposits will open on April 25, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. (UTC). This means that users can now transfer BONE tokens to their Huobi accounts. BONE spot trading in a pair against USDT will commence once the deposit volume meets market demand, which will be officially announced in advance. Finally, BONE withdrawals will open at 8:00 a.m. (UTC) on April 26, 2023.

This second listing in two days highlights the growing interest in the Shiba Inu ecosystem and its potential for investors. Consecutive listings on two major exchanges are expected to significantly boost the demand and market value of the BONE token.

Meme coin boom

It can be assumed that such interest by exchanges in BONE, unseen even during the release of Shibarium, is associated with the recent boom in the meme cryptocurrency sector. Thus, large centralized exchanges have organized a race to see which of them will give users the greatest choice in trading meme tokens.

However, BONE can hardly be relegated to such an asset class when it is widely used in ShibaSwap and is also a central mechanism in Shibarium.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

