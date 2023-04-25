XRPL Accelerator Program Launches, Promising to Boost Blockchain Entrepreneurs

The XRP Ledger community has announced the launch of the XRPL Accelerator program, a 12-week initiative created to bolster blockchain entrepreneurs developing on the XRP Ledger
The XRP Ledger community recently unveiled the XRPL Accelerator program, a 12-week initiative tailored to support blockchain entrepreneurs building on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). 

Applications are open until May. 1, and the program aims to help businesses in the blockchain sector scale and achieve mass adoption. 

It offers a $50,000 grant, mentorship from industry leaders, and opportunities for startups to refine their product-market fit and network with investors and partners.

Ideal candidates for the XRPL Accelerator will have a minimum viable product (MVP) and a business model strategy already in place. 

Having a product live on the XRPL is encouraged but not mandatory. To qualify, teams must pass a technical review and showcase strong technology, a compelling use case, and a hypothesis for market validation. 

They should also possess sufficient financial resources to sustain operations over time. The program seeks products with commercial potential that address a well-defined pain point or market need and could benefit from a revenue model and go-to-market strategy.

The XRPL Accelerator is aiming for 8-10 projects per cohort and is designed primarily as a virtual program, with an on-site demo component. 

The demo day for the first cohort is scheduled from Aug. 21 to 25 in New York City.

