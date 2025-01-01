Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    XRP Rival XLM Rockets 15% in Mystery Rally, Defies Death Cross

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP rival Stellar (XLM) becomes first crypto star of 2025
    Wed, 1/01/2025 - 15:00
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Rival XLM Rockets 15% in Mystery Rally, Defies Death Cross
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Stellar token XLM started 2025 with a bang, skyrocketing 15% during the trading session on Jan. 1. What's behind the surge is the abnormal buying activity, with XLM's trading volume increasing by 94.28% over the past 24 hours. What triggered such a buying spree remains an open question, however, as there are no obvious fundamental or technical reasons for such performance.

    Advertisement

    Typically, XLM's price movements have been tied to XRP's performance, often acting as a high-beta alternative to the fourth largest cryptocurrency.

    Related
    XRP Rival XLM Price Could Be on Verge of Biggest Crash Since 2021 If Bollinger Bands Pattern Is Validated
    Wed, 12/25/2024 - 15:01
    XRP Rival XLM Price Could Be on Verge of Biggest Crash Since 2021 If Bollinger Bands Pattern Is Validated
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Minimum? Meme Coin Enters 2025 on Bullish Note
    44,623,604,014 SHIB Gone in 2024, Yearly Report Reveals
    Bitcoin to Hit $1 Million in 2025, Samson Mow Predicts, Here's Catch
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Positive Flows on Last Day of 2024

    However, this recent rally has occurred independently, diverging from XRP's behavior. Stellar and XRP have long been considered competitors in the blockchain payments space, with overlapping but distinct focuses.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    While XRP targets financial institutions, Stellar aims to provide affordable financial services to the underbanked population. Both cryptocurrencies share a similar origin story, with Stellar being co-founded by Jed McCaleb, a co-founder of Ripple.

    Death cross rally — what?

    It is also worth noting that the price of XLM found its ceiling at the 23-day moving average, which is considered a strong short-term price indicator.

    Recently, it fell and crossed below the 50-day moving average, forming a local "death cross" — an ominous pattern that is believed to precede the downtrend — but XLM has been pumping, which also deepens the mystery behind its price action.

    Related
    XRP Rival XLM on Verge of Price Recovery, But There's Crucial Detail
    Mon, 12/23/2024 - 12:12
    XRP Rival XLM on Verge of Price Recovery, But There's Crucial Detail
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    All in all, the Stellar token is now the most profitable token of the last 24 hours out of the top 100 largest cryptocurrencies — definitely not something you would expect in 2025, but here we are.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XLM #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Stellar News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 1, 2025 - 14:50
    Fidelity Outshines BlackRock With $31.8 Million Ethereum ETF Inflow
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 1, 2025 - 14:27
    This January Dogecoin May Rocket by 83% if DOGE Price History Comes True
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Rival XLM Rockets 15% in Mystery Rally, Defies Death Cross
    Fidelity Outshines BlackRock With $31.8 Million Ethereum ETF Inflow
    This January Dogecoin May Rocket by 83% if DOGE Price History Comes True
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD