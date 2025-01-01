Advertisement
    Millions of XRP Stun Top Korean Exchange Bithumb

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    $64 million XRP transfer stuns major Korean exchange in 2025
    Wed, 1/01/2025 - 11:02
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The new year 2025 has started for XRP with a rather large transfer of 30 million XRP to the major Korean exchange Bithumb. As it became known thanks to a report from Whale Alert, the amount of tokens equivalent to $64.03 million was deposited on Bithumb earlier today, and it came from the unknown address "rPyCQ."

    Such transfers cause some concern among market participants, as they are considered an act of selling tokens by a large holder. On the other hand, when tokens are withdrawn from the exchange, it is seen as if the large investor bought tokens and then took them into self-custody.

    The fact that this happened with Korea's main exchange also adds a layer of intrigue. Korean investors are known for their enthusiasm for XRP, and the popular digital asset consistently dominates local exchanges in terms of volume.

    In addition, this massive transfer comes at a time when XRP's market dynamics are under intense scrutiny, fueling speculation about potential market impact and price movement.

    According to community enthusiast XRPWallet, the transfer is nothing more than a shift between the exchange's own wallets.

    So, an internal operation of Bithumb. In this case, there is no room for uncertainty, as such moves do not affect the order books for the token and create pressure on its quotes.

    However, the picture is still not perfect as most will not dig deeper than the Whale Alert report and will likely perceive this transfer as a "major investor dumping their XRP holdings on Bithumb." Misinterpretations like this can cause unnecessary fear or panic selling among less informed market participants.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

