XRP Price Breaks Key Resistance, Eyes Epic 20% Upswing

Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP may see 20% increase to $0.7 after breakthrough of crucial resistance
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 15:15
XRP Price Breaks Key Resistance, Eyes Epic 20% Upswing
The popular cryptocurrency XRP has experienced a notable surge in its price, climbing by 20% following its breakthrough of a significant dynamic resistance level established back in November. This surge, which has seen XRP's price rise by over 8% since the start of the week, marks a significant development in its price action.

The breakthrough of this resistance level is particularly noteworthy, as XRP has attempted to surpass it on four separate occasions since mid-November. Today's successful breach of the resistance level resulted in a momentary increase in XRP's price by more than 4%, indicating a potential shift in market dynamics.

Looking ahead, there is speculation among market observers that maintaining a position above this critical level could pave the way for further price appreciation, potentially leading to a 20% increase and reaching a target of $0.7 per token. However, it remains to be seen whether XRP can sustain this momentum in the near term.

Supporting this positive price action is an increase in trading volumes. According to data from CoinGlass, trading volume for XRP derivatives surged by 37% today, while the spot market witnessed a notable 17% increase in trading activity. This uptick in trading volume suggests growing interest and engagement from market participants.

The surging price action surrounding XRP has sparked debate within the crypto community. Some analysts suggest this climb signifies a long-awaited bullish trend, while others remain cautious, emphasizing the volatility inherent in the cryptocurrency market. 

Regardless of individual predictions, the technical achievement of surpassing the resistance level and the accompanying rise in trading activity cannot be ignored.

