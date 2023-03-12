Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for March 12

Sun, 03/12/2023 - 12:50
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is XRP ready for local growth?
XRP Price Analysis for March 12
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last day of the week is bullish for the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has declined by 2.37%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have found the local support level at $0.3603. However, the altcoin has not accumulated enough energy yet to rise to the resistance.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 11

In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the area of $0.3640 until the end of the day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is still looking bearish as the price is slowly approaching the support at $0.3546. If buyers lose the $0.36 mark, the breakout may be a prerequisite for a sharp drop to the $0.34-$0.35 zone.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has bounced off the $0.40 mark, confirming bears' pressure. In this regard, the more likely scenario is an ongoing decline to the $0.34 zone until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.3613 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Ledger Was First Blockchain With Stablecoins: Ex-Ripple Director
03/12/2023 - 12:30
XRP Ledger Was First Blockchain With Stablecoins: Ex-Ripple Director
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano's Djed Gains Traction and Overtakes USDT Amid Stablecoin Drama
03/12/2023 - 11:25
Cardano's Djed Gains Traction and Overtakes USDT Amid Stablecoin Drama
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Vitalik Buterin Deposited 500 ETH to Mint This Token, Here's Why
03/12/2023 - 10:19
Vitalik Buterin Deposited 500 ETH to Mint This Token, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

XRP Price Analysis for March 12
XRP Price Analysis for March 12
XRP Ledger Was First Blockchain With Stablecoins: Ex-Ripple Director
XRP Ledger Was First Blockchain With Stablecoins: Ex-Ripple Director
Cardano's Djed Gains Traction and Overtakes USDT Amid Stablecoin Drama
Cardano's Djed Gains Traction and Overtakes USDT Amid Stablecoin Drama
Vitalik Buterin Deposited 500 ETH to Mint This Token, Here's Why
Vitalik Buterin Deposited 500 ETH to Mint This Token, Here's Why
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Blockchain Dev Excited as Shibarium Beta Launch Kicks Off Road Map Progress
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Blockchain Dev Excited as Shibarium Beta Launch Kicks Off Road Map Progress
XRP Reaches Pivotal Support Level: Will It Bounce From Here?
XRP Reaches Pivotal Support Level: Will It Bounce From Here?
Shiba Inu Burn Machine Has No Effect on 590 Trillion SHIB Supply, Data Shows
Shiba Inu Burn Machine Has No Effect on 590 Trillion SHIB Supply, Data Shows
XRP Community Awaiting Ripple’s Answers on Failed Silicon Valley Bank Exposure
XRP Community Awaiting Ripple’s Answers on Failed Silicon Valley Bank Exposure
Shytoshi Kusama Reveals New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse Screenshot
Shytoshi Kusama Reveals New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse Screenshot
DOGE and LEASH Price Analysis for March 11
DOGE and LEASH Price Analysis for March 11
Show all