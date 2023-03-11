DOGE and LEASH Price Analysis for March 11

The weekend has started in neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 0.47%.
From the technical point of view, the rate of DOGE has bounced off the support at $0.06393. While the price is above it, a correction may happen. In this case, growth is possible to the $0.07 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.
DOGE is trading at $0.0644 at press time.
LEASH/USD
Doge Killer (LEASH) has gained more than DOGE, rising by 2.51% over the last 24 hours.
Despite today's rise, the price of LEASH keeps trading sideways between the support at $475 and the resistance at $600. The meme coin might need more time to accumulate energy for a further sharp move.
Respectively, trading in the narrow range of $500-$550 is the more likely scenario.
LEASH is trading at $516 at press time.