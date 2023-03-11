DOGE and LEASH Price Analysis for March 11

Original U.Today article

Which meme coin can rise faster than others next week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started in neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 0.47%.

From the technical point of view, the rate of DOGE has bounced off the support at $0.06393. While the price is above it, a correction may happen. In this case, growth is possible to the $0.07 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0644 at press time.

LEASH/USD

Doge Killer (LEASH) has gained more than DOGE, rising by 2.51% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's rise, the price of LEASH keeps trading sideways between the support at $475 and the resistance at $600. The meme coin might need more time to accumulate energy for a further sharp move.

Respectively, trading in the narrow range of $500-$550 is the more likely scenario.

LEASH is trading at $516 at press time.