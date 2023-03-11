Original U.Today article

DOGE and LEASH Price Analysis for March 11

Sat, 03/11/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coin can rise faster than others next week?
DOGE and LEASH Price Analysis for March 11
The weekend has started in neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 0.47%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of DOGE has bounced off the support at $0.06393. While the price is above it, a correction may happen. In this case, growth is possible to the $0.07 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0644 at press time.

LEASH/USD

Doge Killer (LEASH) has gained more than DOGE, rising by 2.51% over the last 24 hours.

LEASH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of LEASH keeps trading sideways between the support at $475 and the resistance at $600. The meme coin might need more time to accumulate energy for a further sharp move.

Respectively, trading in the narrow range of $500-$550 is the more likely scenario.

LEASH is trading at $516 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

