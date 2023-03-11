BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 11

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.14% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again made a false breakout of the support at $20,043. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the $20,500 mark. Such a scenario is relevant for next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,198 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.91%.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is trying to consolidate above the support at $1,408. However, it is too early to think about a quick reversal as the main altcoin has not accumulated enough power for that.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $1,440-$1,480 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,441 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the only coin on the list whose price is falling. Its rate has declined by 1.25% over the last 24 hours.

XRP is looking bearish as the price is near the support level of $0.36198. If the daily closure happens near that mark, traders can expect a sharp drop to the $0.35 zone. Decreasing volume confirms sellers' dominance.

XRP is trading at $0.3621 at press time.