BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 11

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.14% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again made a false breakout of the support at $20,043. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the $20,500 mark. Such a scenario is relevant for next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,198 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.91%.
The price of Ethereum (ETH) is trying to consolidate above the support at $1,408. However, it is too early to think about a quick reversal as the main altcoin has not accumulated enough power for that.
In this case, sideways trading in the range of $1,440-$1,480 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,441 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the only coin on the list whose price is falling. Its rate has declined by 1.25% over the last 24 hours.
XRP is looking bearish as the price is near the support level of $0.36198. If the daily closure happens near that mark, traders can expect a sharp drop to the $0.35 zone. Decreasing volume confirms sellers' dominance.
XRP is trading at $0.3621 at press time.