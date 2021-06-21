PointPay PointPay

XRP Might Not Be a Security, According to SEC Commissioner

News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 05:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce is calling for greater regulatory clarity
XRP Might Not Be a Security, According to SEC Commissioner
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

When asked about XRP’s regulatory status during her recent Bloomberg interview, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Hester Peirce said that a cryptocurrency doesn’t necessarily have to be a security if its issuer gets sued by the agency.

Peirce—who has earned the “Crypto Mom” moniker for her vocal support of the crypto industry—claims an enforcement action means that the asset was being sold as an investment contract:    

When we think about a crypto asset as being a security what, we’re doing is we’re saying it’s being sold as part of an investment contract, which means that there are promises being made around the sale of this asset. It doesn’t mean that the asset itself necessarily has to be a security. It means that it was being sold as a security.

Peirce believes that the SEC needs to provide more regulatory clarity before the agency spends too much time on non-fraud cases.

Related
Elon Musk and China Won't Stop Bitcoin from Hitting $135,000 This Year, Says Famed Crypto Analyst

Ripple insists XRP is not an investment contract  

Distributed ledger tech provider Ripple was taken to court back in May together with its two high-profile executives, Chris Larsen and Brad Garlinghouse, over their unregistered XRP sales that allegedly violated federal securities laws.

The defendants, however, argue that its sales and distribution of the cryptocurrency were not investment contracts since XRP holders do not have any stake in the company.

As reported by U.Today, the court recently greenlit the SEC’s request for a two-month discovery extension in the Ripple case, which means that the case might stretch well into 2022.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Hong Kong Listed Company on China's Largest Exchange, Huobi, Has Risen by 24%
06/21/2021 - 10:44

Hong Kong Listed Company on China's Largest Exchange, Huobi, Has Risen by 24%
Antony KoroidAntony Koroid
article image China’s Central Bank Forbids Banks and Payment Providers to Deal with Crypto-Related Businesses
06/21/2021 - 10:18

China’s Central Bank Forbids Banks and Payment Providers to Deal with Crypto-Related Businesses
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Prominent Analyst Says Bitcoin Must Hold This Level to Avoid Plunging to $24,000 – Target Expected by Robert Kiyosaki
06/21/2021 - 09:34

Prominent Analyst Says Bitcoin Must Hold This Level to Avoid Plunging to $24,000 – Target Expected by Robert Kiyosaki
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan