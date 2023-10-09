XRP Ledger Unveils Crucial Feature: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) has introduced a new feature that is aimed at improving the transparency of the protocol while serving its developer base much better. According to an X update from XRPScan, XRPL now has Ledger Object Support. This new innovation is being pushed to make XRPL more usable for both the developers building on it as well as users looking to make an inspection.

According to the overview shared by XRPScan, XRPL is now powered by 15 object types that can be accessed directly via their unique "index." Additionally, the protocol noted that objects are listed in the "Objects Tab" on the scanner and that "Objects created by accounts increase the owner reserve requirement by 2 XRP."

The XRPL is a smart contract protocol that is undergoing intense evolution. While it aims to grow to the point where it can compete with its biggest rivals, including Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), it has been quite focused on hitting momentary milestones across the board for now.

Notably, the Object support feature it just unveiled is one of the many updates that is currently going on on the XRPL at this time.

XRPL updates to look out for

As reported earlier by U.Today, XRPL developers have been getting a boost recently. Developers within the XRPL can now generate an API key and enable SOLO DEX wallet transaction signing on their platform as XRPL-based Sologenic unleashes a new feature for developers.

There is also the proposed automated market maker (AMM) and clawback feature expected on the XRPL. These two features are currently up for validator voting and will need to achieve a majority for at least two weeks before they are allowed to pass for implementation on the ledger.

The overall goal is simple, and it is designed to make the XRPL more usable overall.