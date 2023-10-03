XRPL Clawback Proposal Unveiled, What's Impact?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The evolution of XRPL is gaining speed with the Clawback feature of the protocol now put up for voting. The official X account of the Ripple Developers teased the commencement of voting for the Clawback feature, a move that comes weeks after it was first introduced.

Clawback is a newly proposed feature that adds to the XRP Ledger’s token asset control capabilities.



It is part of the latest rippled 1.12.0 release, and eligible for voting by the validator community:https://t.co/1J7QYXvnKr



1/ — RippleX (@RippleXDev) October 2, 2023

The Clawback feature came with many questions in the hearts of members of the broader XRP community. With the feature designed to retrieve a portion of the user's token in the case of a major legal dispute in the form of court orders, a feeling of censorship is feared by members of the community.

As a decentralized protocol, as many as 80% of the current validators within the ecosystem will have to vote yes on the proposal for it to pass. Besides this, the other condition is that the validator votes will need to stay at the positive agreeable threshold for a period of two weeks.

Should this feature pass the voting stage and be implemented, it will notably remove the burden from token issuers within the XRPL to create alternative means to meet certain obligations in the future.

Allaying fears of Clawback feature

In his usual manner, Ripple CTO David Schwartz has stepped up to help allay the concerns raised by the community with regard to the intrusive nature of the said proposal. According to the veteran, the Clawback feature is not as bad as is being portrayed, and enabling it will help create a unifying process and procedure for stablecoin interaction within the ecosystem.

A number of new innovations are making their way to the XRPL protocol at this time, featuring different proposals concerning non-fungible token (NFT) innovation, automated market makers (AMM) and much more.

In this new evolutionary course for the XRPL, it expects to beat current competitors like Cardano in the long run.