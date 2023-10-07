XRP Ledger Unleashes New Feature for Developers: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) projects can now generate an API key and enable SOLO DEX wallet transaction signing on their platform as XRPL-based Sologenic unleashes a new feature for developers.

In a new tweet, Sologenic unveils its developer dashboard, aimed at growing the ecosystem.

Sologenic introduces a Developer Dashboard.#XRPL projects can now generate an API key and easily enable SOLO DEX Wallet transaction signing on their platforms.



It's time to grow the ecosystem together!



SOLO DEX SDK: https://t.co/3XeZxRcClB pic.twitter.com/O5myg2LQjo — Sologenic (@realSologenic) October 6, 2023

Sologenic, an all-encompassing ecosystem on XRP Ledger, offers an organic order book DEX, a market index devised for tracking all major XRPL tokens, an IDO Launchpad, an NFT Marketplace and an on-demand asset tokenization platform.

Sologenic revealed last month that it intends to use the XLS-30, the proposed automated market maker (AMM), once it is launched. The introduction of AMM instances via the XLS-30 proposal, according to the platform, represents a substantial advancement in liquidity management.

This, according to Sologenic, is ideally aligned with its aim of making financial markets more accessible and efficient for everyone, from retail investors to huge institutions.

New features coming to XRPL

In a remarkable milestone, RippleX shared that the extensive performance testing of the XLS-30 AMM has now been completed.

XLS-30 is a proposed amendment released as part of the rippled 1.12.0 upgrade. If adopted, it will provide XRP Ledger with automated swap, trading and liquidity provisioning features.

Automated market makers (AMMs) are smart contracts that offer liquidity in the decentralized exchange of XRP Ledger. Each AMM keeps a pool of two assets and allows users to switch between them at a formula-determined exchange rate.

Clawback, a newly proposed feature that expands the token asset control capabilities of XRP Ledger, is also included in the most recent rippled 1.12.0 release and is currently up for validator voting.