XRP Hits $0.31 Yet Another Time This year

News
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:50
Yuri Molchan
Fourth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has reached $0.31 yet again this year
Ripple's XRP has just reached the $0.31 level, showing a rise of over 8 percent.

XRP
Over the past few days, it has been trading in a range between $0.27 and $0.30 but has now broken above it.

This year, XRP has lost its third place on the Top 10 list to Tether by market cap value. However, the difference between the market caps of Tether and XRP is now only $4 bln.

This is not the first time XRP has been reaching the current level. However, it has been unable to move beyond $0.33 so far this year.

XRP
XRP has been rising following the current Bitcoin rally as the flagship currency has surged above the $18,000 level. The second biggest currency, ETH, has also reached the $500 level todayunseen since 2018.

Experts have been bullish on XRP, including renowned trader and podcaster Scott Melker, who recently tweeted that he is long on XRP.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

