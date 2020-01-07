BTC
XRP Gets Delisted from Crypto Exchange Owned by Japanese Messaging Giant LINE. Why Did It Happen?

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Singapore-based exchange BITBOX, a unit of LINE Corp, mysteriously delists XRP

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

According to NewsEnquire CEO Jaymin Shah, cryptocurrency exchange BITBOX notified its users about delisting XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency, from its platform.

XRP Price
image by @JayminSOfficial

The Singapore-based exchange did not elaborate on why they decided to purge XRP. In its statement, BITBOX mentioned the main reasons why assets could get delisted from its exchange such as poor performance, lack of liquidity, and regulatory issues.

Some of BITBOX customers are already threatening to close their accounts with the exchange that ditched their favorite cryptocurrency. 

A blow to XRP in its major market 

BITBOX is owned by LINE Corp, a popular social networking application in Japan with approximately 700 mln users worldwide. The exchange was launched back in July 2018 in Singapore. In 2019, LINE also launched a new crypto exchange called BitMAX for Japanese customers.  

Considering that Ripple has a strong presence in the Asian market, the announcement must be surprising for the XRP community. As reported by U.Today, CipherTrace CEO David Jevans made a bombshell revelation that almost every Japanese bank was working with XRP. 

Ripple is also a strong advocate for regulatory clarity around the globe. In July 2019, the company's CEO Brad Garlinghouse penned a letter to U.S. Congress to make a case for "responsible actors" while urging lawmakers not to paint all digital assets with one broad brush. 

XRP goes through the roof 

While the token's price performance might be severely underwhelming, the delisting inconveniently came right after the XRP price pumped by more than 12 percent after months of bleeding. On Jan. 6, XRP became the top performer among the biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. CoinStats data shows that the token is currently trading at $0.215

#Ripple News #Cryptoсurrency exchange

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Price to Hit $8,500 If It Breaks Through $7,900 Resistance, Crypto Traders Expect

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    While Bitcoin is testing the $7,900 resistance, some traders predict that after breaking through this level, BTC may surge towards $8,500-$9,500

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

Since the early hours of Tuesday, the price of the digital gold, Bitcoin, has been testing the $7,900 resistance level, unable to break through it so far.

However, some crypto trading experts believe that as soon as this level is reached, Bitcoin will probably rise higher and first take the level of $8,500 and then reach $9,500 because ‘all the money waiting on the sideline will likely FOMO in’.

Bitcoin CMC
Image via CoinMarketCap

“We can continue towards $8,500 and mainly $9,500”

Crypto asset analyst @CryptoMichNL admits the importance of the $7,800 area, since after breaking it, as per him, the Bitcoin price may keep growing in the direction of $8,500 and then – towards $9,500.

However, he admits that a downturn may also take place and BTC will retest the $7,400 level before a major breakout in that case.

“A rise may be expected once $7,900 is behind”

Trader @themooncarl tweets that Bitcoin is getting out of the Falling Wedge pattern and is making a major attempt to break out.

He points out that the resistance Bitcoin is facing at $7,900-$8,000 is strong and crucial for further gains.

However, the trader adds here:

“Until the breakout is confirmed, this could be a fake-out.”

BTC price
Image via Twitter

“The money is likely to FOMO in”

Trader and analyst @IamCryptoWolf is also talking about Bitcoin leaving the Falling Wedge structure that has lasted over half-a-year (for both BTC and ETH).

He points out that if these coins overcome the resistance levels they face, investors who are waiting to see what happens can start an aggressive purchase due to the growth of FOMO (fear of missing out).

BTC ETH price
Image via Twitter

 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

