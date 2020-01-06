BTC
2.75%
7562
ETH
4.98%
142.19
LTC
4.38%
45.23
EOS
4.42%
2.81
XRP
9.5%
0.2132
ADA
5.22%
0.03646
NEO
7.01%
9.682
TRX
5.69%
0.0143
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Ripple CTO Compares XRP to iPhone

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    David Schwartz, the CTO of Ripple, draws parallels between an iPhone and XRP to explain why he doesn't care who makes money

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

In his latest tweet, Ripple's chief technology officer David Schwartz compares XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency, to an iPhone to prove that you don't want to give his company money. 

He states that people don't necessarily care who else they create value for as long as they are able to enjoy the benefits of a certain product.

Must Read
XRP's Liquidity Index Smashes Previous All-Time High on Bitso - READ MORE

"Negligible" XRP sales continue to stir up hot debates  

As reported by U.Today, Schwartz recently got involved in a fruitful debate with XRP naysayers who alleged that Ripple ran an ICO to raise funds for future development. He is convinced that investors no longer buy the cryptocurrency to enrich the company's ecosystem and see the token go up in value.    

Ripple is funded by venture capitalists and angel investors, and, in Schwartz's words, the amounts of their controversial XRP sales are "negligible." The semantics of this word can be arguably disputed since the blockchain monolith, which is now valued at $10 bln after a $250 mln funding round, has sold more than $1.2 bln worth of XRP since in two years.

Schwartz is defending XRP after he publicly stated that he was concerned about the token's distribution back in September 2019.      

Must Read
Ripple’s XRP May Get Serious Rival – Utility Settlement Coin by UBS: Mati Greenspan - READ MORE

XRP and Apple. Does it make sense? 

While the comparison between XRP and Apple might seem random, Schwartz wanted to emphasize that XRP investors also buy the tokens for other reasons than price speculations. This reverberates the statement made by Ripple CEO Brag Garlinghouse who claimed that only cryptocurrencies with real use cases would survive while 99 percent of all digital assets would eventually go to zero.

XRP is a blazing-fast cryptocurrency that is used for facilitating fast cross-border payments but it would be too far-fetched to compare its disruptive power to an iPhone. Many critics believe that it's an illegal security that is meant to generate a revenue stream for the company.

Economist Alex Krüger said that it wasn't illegal to sell "useless products" while taking a jab at XRP.  

Can XRP be compared to an iPhone? Share your take in the comments!

 
The fastest way to get crypto news is to follow our Twitter. You won’t miss a thing! Subscribe.
#Ripple News #David Schwartz

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original article based on tweet

One Bitcoin Will Not Let You Retire, Not Even in 20 Years: Crypto Experts

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Crypto experts are seriously doubtful that an individual would be able to take a retirement with 1 Bitcoin even if its price skyrockets in the future

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Many crypto enthusiasts hope that if not overnight then at least in a few years their Bitcoin and/or altcoin stash will definitely make them rich and even make it easy to retire.

However, crypto experts break these hopes, suggesting that they are naive.

‘1 BTC/XRP will let you retire and forage food’

The community expects Bitcoin to regain its all-time high of 2017 when it came close to the $20,000 mark. Since many experts are predicting that after Bitcoin will rush on to new highs, many in the community believe they will be able to take retirement and live off their Bitcoin holdings (even if those are just 0.1 BTC).

However, some experts are doubtful about that. In a recent tweet, crypto trader ‘Bitcoin Macro’ has stated that even when BTC is worth much more than $20,000, 0.1 BTC will be far from enough to let them retire. He also calls 1 ETH and 1 XRP (assuming their prices to surge in the future) an impossible amount to retire with.

Crypto trader Alex Kruger agrees with ‘Bitcoin Macro’, adding that retirement with 1 BTC in 20 years will be impossible even if you lead a modest lifestyle.

Retirement with BTC
Image via Twitter

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Above Key Resistance Level, but Bulls Are Not Safe Yet - READ MORE

‘Bitcoin will hardly become a global reserve currency’

A debate sparked off in the comment thread, with community members trying to convince the traders that they are wrong and predicting that Bitcoin becomes a global reserve currency once, it will give its holders unlimited financial opportunities.

To this Alex Kruger responds: this does not stand a chance.

McAfee backs off on his 'BTC promise'

As if adding oil to the fire, the outstanding Bitcoin bull John McAfee has recently stated that he is not going to eat his penis on the national TV if BTC fails to hit $1 mln in 2020, as he had promised earlier.

In a recent tweet, he pointed out that this promise was nothing but a ruse for the new crypto users. McAfee clearly stated he didn't consider Bitcoin the future of crypto.

This made many in the crypto community disappointed with the crypto baron.

The fastest way to get crypto news is to follow our Twitter. You won’t miss a thing! Subscribe.
#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #John McAfee

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website