XRP-Friendly Bitrue Lists IOTA Against USDT: Details

Most popular cryptocurrency exchange of XRP Army enabled trading for IOTA in pair with largest stablecoin

The IOTA/USDT pair has been added to one more centralized cryptocurrency exchange. The core native asset of IOTA distributed ledger system is now supported by Bitrue.

IOTA goes live on Bitrue (BTR) in pair with USDT

According to the official announcement by top-tier cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue (BTR), starting from June 7, 2021, IOTA token is added to the trading suite of the exchange. Now, IOTA is available for trading against U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the most liquid stablecoin.

A new trading pair has just been opened - starting right now you can trade your $IOTA for $USDT on Bitrue! @iota



Take a look at https://t.co/fLNDklw4Pd pic.twitter.com/7vIJWU2qdr — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) June 7, 2021

IOTA (also MIOTA), a core native asset of the IOTA ecosystem, added 2.5 percent to the price immediately after listing. At press time, it is changing hands around $1.31.

XRP-centric cryptocurrency ecosystem Bitrue (BTR) includes swap instruments, lending/borrowing modules and staking tools. Bitrue (BTR) is well known for its democratic listing policy: 229 trading pairs are active here, according to the CoinMarketCap dashboard.

IOTA token is the 31st largest token by market capitalization with a net market cap of $3.6 billion and average 24-hour trading volume of $64 million.

Chrysalis upgrade supported by Bitrue (BTR)

Also, Bitrue (BTR) confirmed the support of the Chrysalis upgrade that paves the way for the IOTA ecosystem's full decentralization. This transition reconsidered IOTA DLT mechanisms in April, introduced the new Firefly wallet and included token migration.

A few days ago, IOTA launched its first-ever closed decentralized testnet (devnet), IOTA 2.0.

According to the IOTA team, this system is the first version of the fully decentralized IOTA network. It will act as a sandbox testing environment for eliminating the centralized elements of IOTA mainnet.