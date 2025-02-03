XRP Does It First Time in 2025: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.3 Finally Lost, Ethereum (ETH) Won't Exit This Downtrend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP closed below the 26 EMA, a crucial support level in robust uptrends, for the first time this year. This break indicates a possible change in momentum and a rise in bearish pressure. The asset is currently hovering around a zone where, should buyers not intervene, further declines could accelerate. XRP is currently trading at about $2.88, indicating weakness following a local high of over $3.40.

Bulls appear to be losing control based on their inability to sustain momentum and the 26 EMA's loss. If XRP doesn't quickly recover, the next logical support is located between $2.75 and $2.70, which is where the last consolidation occurred. A decline below this range would highlight the much more robust $2.50 support zone. It is concerning to lose the 26 EMA for the first time this year.

In the past, price corrections get more severe before a full recovery can happen once this moving average is lost in strong trends. Before trying another rally, XRP may experience a more significant decline if selling pressure increases. XRP needs to swiftly retake the 26 EMA, which is currently acting as resistance, in order for a bullish case to hold water.

A run toward $3.20-$3.30 is likely if buyers push the price back above $3.00 after regaining confidence. But if this level is not recovered in the coming days, it might be a sign of a trend change and XRP might go into a brief downward trend before leveling off. If $2.75 holds, there may be a slight correction. There could be a more significant retracement for XRP if it breaks.

Dogecoin's momentum lost

Dogecoin has formally fallen below the crucial $0.30 support level, which previously restrained bearish momentum. In the absence of buyers intervening quickly, this breakdown could pave the way for additional declines as it indicates growing weakness. Due to its role as a technical and psychological support zone, the $0.30 loss is noteworthy.

The 100 EMA, which has historically offered solid support, is directly below DOGE's current price of $0.30. If this level does not recover right away, there may be a more significant correction. In the event that the decline persists, $0.28 is the next significant support level. A prior consolidation zone and the 200 EMA, a historically significant moving average for trend reversals, are both in line with this region.

A breach below $0.28 might lead to a more severe sell-off, bringing DOGE closer to $0.26, the location of its most recent significant accumulation phase. DOGE needs to return above $0.30 and turn into support if bulls are to regain control. A push toward $0.34, where the 50 EMA is currently positioned, might be possible if a move past $0.31 indicates renewed buying interest.

DOGE would return to a stable range and stop further declines if the reclaim was successful. Dogecoin finds itself in a crucial juncture. A recovery is possible if buyers intervene quickly, but if $0.28 is not held, a prolonged decline may result. The state of the market and public opinion will probably determine whether DOGE stabilizes or keeps declining.

Ethereum is stuck

The price action of Ethereum is stuck in a downward trend that is only getting worse. After several unsuccessful breakout attempts, the asset is currently trading at $3,101 and is having difficulty gaining momentum. A death cross, a potent technical indicator that could drive ETH even lower, is becoming more likely as bearish pressure increases and the 50 EMA quickly approaches the 200 EMA.

The fact that ETH has been making lower highs and lower lows supports a definite downward trend. Bulls appear to be waning based on the price rejection close to the descending trendline and the failed breakout above $3,300. The declining trend of the 50 EMA suggests increasing selling pressure; if it breaks below the 200 EMA, Ethereum may experience a fresh selling wave that would push it lower.

Ethereum is likely to continue declining toward the psychological support of $3,000 if it stays below $3,150. The next important support level, $2,850, could see a decline if there is a break below $3,000, which would increase selling pressure. A longer-term bearish trend may be confirmed and further downward movements may be triggered if the 50 EMA crosses below the 200 EMA.

In order to reverse this downward trend, Ethereum needs to recover $3,300 and turn it into support. A sustained move above $3,400 could change market sentiment and indicate fresh bullish momentum. Ethereum is still in a precarious position until then, with more downside risk than upside potential.