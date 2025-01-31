Advertisement
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals Truth Behind His Bitcoin (BTC) Portfolio

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin clears air on Bitcoin (BTC) in his portfolio
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 15:15
    Cover image via U.Today
    For someone as influential as Vitalik Buterin, it has always been interesting how little he has talked about Bitcoin (BTC). But recently, he gave some insight, revealing that the leading cryptocurrency is indeed not a major part of his portfolio. He said he has less than 10% of his assets in BTC, which is pretty modest for someone as big as he is in the crypto world.

    According to Arkham Intelligence, Buterin's total portfolio is estimated to be worth around $806.67 million. Most of that — around $790.96 million — is in Ethereum (ETH), with over 240,000 ETH in his possession. 

    This makes sense given his role in creating and promoting Ethereum. But his portfolio is not all ETH. He also has a lot of synthetic ETH, such as 2,874 AETHWETH worth $9.56 million and 262,349 WETH worth around $873,620. These holdings clearly put Ethereum at the top of his portfolio.

    What's in Buterin's bag?

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    But he also has some unusual stuff in there, like MOODENG, a meme coin worth about $2.33 million. It is based on Moo Deng, a hippo from Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The animal became internet-famous in late 2024, which caught Buterin's attention when he visited the zoo and saw what they were doing. He even donated over $290,000 to support Moo Deng's care, earning him the title of "adoptive father."

    As for Bitcoin, it is estimated that Buterin is worth around 800 BTC, or about $80 million. It is a small percentage of his total wealth, especially for someone with his influence in the crypto world. Buterin has been pretty quiet on BTC, which has led to a lot of speculation, but the truth is that he has always seemed more invested in Ethereum's potential.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

