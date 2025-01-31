Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals Truth Behind His Bitcoin (BTC) Portfolio

For someone as influential as Vitalik Buterin, it has always been interesting how little he has talked about Bitcoin (BTC). But recently, he gave some insight, revealing that the leading cryptocurrency is indeed not a major part of his portfolio. He said he has less than 10% of his assets in BTC, which is pretty modest for someone as big as he is in the crypto world.

According to Arkham Intelligence, Buterin's total portfolio is estimated to be worth around $806.67 million. Most of that — around $790.96 million — is in Ethereum (ETH), with over 240,000 ETH in his possession.

I'm under 10% in BTC



But then again I'm under 10% in anything that's not ETH

This makes sense given his role in creating and promoting Ethereum. But his portfolio is not all ETH. He also has a lot of synthetic ETH, such as 2,874 AETHWETH worth $9.56 million and 262,349 WETH worth around $873,620. These holdings clearly put Ethereum at the top of his portfolio.

What's in Buterin's bag?

But he also has some unusual stuff in there, like MOODENG, a meme coin worth about $2.33 million. It is based on Moo Deng, a hippo from Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The animal became internet-famous in late 2024, which caught Buterin's attention when he visited the zoo and saw what they were doing. He even donated over $290,000 to support Moo Deng's care, earning him the title of "adoptive father."

As for Bitcoin, it is estimated that Buterin is worth around 800 BTC, or about $80 million. It is a small percentage of his total wealth, especially for someone with his influence in the crypto world. Buterin has been pretty quiet on BTC, which has led to a lot of speculation, but the truth is that he has always seemed more invested in Ethereum's potential.