Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Volume Crashes 24% to $1.78 Billion, What's Going On?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 3/05/2025 - 14:41
    XRP volume drops but positivity remains
    Advertisement
    XRP Volume Crashes 24% to $1.78 Billion, What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In an unexpected development, XRP has seen a significant drop in trading volume, leaving market participants in a state of speculation.

    Advertisement

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP volume has dropped 24% in the last 24 hours, reaching $1.78 billion XRP. For XRP, whose trading volume has recently hovered between $3 and $5 billion (a $3.5 billion volume in XRP was reported in the week), a $1.78 billion figure is a noticeable decrease.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/30/2025 - 15:34
    $3 Billion in XRP as Price Makes U-Turn
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Volume Crashes 24% to $1.78 Billion, What's Going On?
    Coinbase Names 5 Cryptocurrencies to Be Delisted: Details
    1,000,000,000 XRP Unlocked by Ripple as It Sets New Rules
    Strategy's Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin in Dust This Year

    While the exact reason behind the drop remains unknown, a few explanations might be likely. The crypto market is currently seeing slight profit taking with several crypto assets, including XRP, in the red. When the market sentiment turns cautious or bearish, trading volume across many assets, including XRP, tends to decline.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart: TradingView 

    Traders appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach amid anticipation of volatility ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting on May 6 and 7. Markets broadly expect the Fed to leave its benchmark short-term borrowing rate unchanged at the meeting, while they are pricing in a quarter percentage point cut in June with two or three more to follow by the end of the year.

    XRP's recent consolidation may have contributed to the decrease in trading volume. While the price of XRP has remained relatively stable, it has become unexciting recently, which may contribute to a slowdown in trades.

    What's next for XRP price?

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 0.22% in the last 24 hours to $2.2, mirroring the slight drop in the broader crypto market.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/02/2025 - 15:47
    XRP Death Cross Denied: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    While XRP is currently battling to stay above the daily SMA 50 at $2.187, a positive is that bulls have not given up ground yet.

    The RSI just above the midpoint does not provide a clear advantage to either bulls or bears. Buyers would take control on a break and close above $2.6, which might pave the way for a rally to $3.

    On the contrary, a break and close below the daily SMA 50 could sink XRP to the support at $2 near the daily SMA 200. This is a critical level to keep an eye on because a drop below $2 could pull the XRP price to $1.61.

    #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 3, 2025 - 14:15
    60.9 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Whales Back in Action
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    May 3, 2025 - 13:58
    $50 Million per BTC: Tether, Softbank Crypto Venture Founder Shares Calculation
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Volume Crashes 24% to $1.78 Billion, What's Going On?
    60.9 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Whales Back in Action
    $50 Million per BTC: Tether, Softbank Crypto Venture Founder Shares Calculation
    Show all