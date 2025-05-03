Advertisement
    1,500,000 XRP Helps Whale Earn $9 Million, Here's What Happened

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 3/05/2025 - 20:00
    Whale who held firm XRP and several other top cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, has made total profit of $9 million
    Analytics account Lookonchain on the X social media network spreads the word about a crypto whale who has succeeded in profiting on several top cryptocurrencies as he has been holding long positions in them over the past month.

    One of those coins is Ripple-affiliated XRP, of which he holds 1,500,000.

    XRP, BTC, ETH long whale earns $9 million in unrealized profit

    Lookonchain shared that this anonymous whale has been holding long positions on the following coins over the past month: BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, LINK and other 16 coins. In particular, he holds 1,500,000 XRP worth $3,297,900, 70.8197 BTC valued at $6,824,466, 5,000 ETH, 50,000 SOL and more.

    The tweet also said that in addition to those positions, the anon trader has purchased 309 Bitcoins worth roughly $24,680 at an average price of $79,792. This purchase has given him an unrealized profit of more than $5 million.

    Bitcoin ETFs scoop up $311.43 million in inflows

    Data on Bitcoin from the same data source reveals that on Friday, May 2, 10 spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced significant netflows, which were equal to approximately $311.43 million (that’s 3,215 in the Bitcoin equivalent).

    The largest inflow went into the BlackRock ETF IBIT — that was $352.17 million equal to 3,636 Bitcoins. The weekly inflows here constituted 21,521 BTC. Overall, BlackRock now holds an impressive 607,685 BTC worth $58.86 billion.

    Bitwise and Fidelity stand next to BlackRock in terms of the BTC inflow size. They absorbed 397 BTC and 264 BTC. Their total Bitcoin holdings now comprise 198,640 Bitcoins for Fidelity and 38,688 BTC for Bitwise. All the 10 ETFs have received 15,035 BTC over the past week worth $1.46 billion.

    Two ETFs witnessed major outflows — Ark 21Shares lost 903 BTC, while Grayscale’s outflow was 347 BTC, losing 923 BTC over the past week. Franklin ETF saw zero BTC inflows both on Friday and throughout the whole week.

    #XRP #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Cryptocurrency Whales
