Coinbase Names 5 Cryptocurrencies to Be Delisted: Details

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the delisting of five cryptocurrencies from its trading platform following a recent review.

This decision was announced in a recent post on the social media platform X.

In its tweet, Coinbase stated that it regularly monitors the assets on the exchange to ensure they meet its listing standards. Based on recent reviews, Coinbase will suspend trading for Galxe (GAL), Litentry (LIT), Mines of Dalarnia (DAR), Orion Protocol (ORN) and PARSIQ (PRQ) on May 16, 2025, on or around 2 p.m. ET.

Coinbase explained the reason behind the decision, adding that the GAL, LIT, DAR, ORN and PRQ tokens are being delisted since new versions have been released. As a result, the original versions of these tokens no longer meet its listing criteria.

Consequently, trading for the tokens GAL, LIT, DAR, ORN and PRQ will be suspended on Coinbase (Simple and Advanced Trade), Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Prime. Ahead of the delisting action, GAL, LIT, DAR, ORN and PRQ order books have been moved to limit-only mode, allowing limit orders to be placed and canceled, and matches may occur.

Coinbase updates

At the start of May, Coinbase announced a similar delisting action for Movement (MOVE). The crypto exchange indicated that, based on recent reviews, it will suspend trading for Movement (MOVE) on May 15, 2025, on or around 2 p.m. ET. Trading for MOVE will be suspended on Coinbase (Simple and Advanced Trade), Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Prime.

Meanwhile, in fresh listings, Mantle (MANTLE), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, is now available on Coinbase, in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive and store the token. The Worldcoin (WLD) token on the Optimism network is also now available on Coinbase, in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

On the Coinbase International exchange and Coinbase Advanced, support for perpetual futures of ZORA and PAXG, Coinbase's first commodity-linked perpetual future, which gives traders price exposure to gold with up to 20x leverage, was added. PAXG-PERP tracks the price of a single fine troy ounce of gold.