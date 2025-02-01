Advertisement
    5,459,592,843 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Ready to Confront Key Resistance

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin volume jumps by over 38% in 24 hours amid ETF hype
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 12:30
    5,459,592,843 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Ready to Confront Key Resistance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the biggest meme coin by market capitalization, faces a key resistance on the daily chart. This outlook comes amid a spike in the daily trading volume, demonstrating heightened investor interest.

    Dogecoin key resistance

    According to CoinMarketCap data, DOGE was trading at $0.323, down 1.24% in the past 24 hours. Within this time frame, DOGE touched a high price of $0.35 before dropping to its current level. Now, it is looking at retesting its key resistance level at the $0.3 level.

    Article image
    DOGE 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    The daily chart shows bears have continued to push DOGE down, as indicated by the declining price. As a result, DOGE has yet to enter a consolidation channel that will later become a foundation for recovery. If bulls recover, the effort to flip the $0.33 level could be successful in the short term.

    However, traders have increased support for the meme coin, as the volume profile indicates. Within the last 24 hours, 5,459,592,843 DOGE has been shuffled on-chain, amounting to a trading volume increase of over 45% to $1.8 billion, showing increased investor interest.

    Over the past few weeks, intense trading volume and accompanying DOGE accumulation have been a precursor to price rebounds.

    Surging DOGE institutional interest

    Meanwhile, expectations about a DOGE exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval continue to rise in the crypto market. This has sparked rising institutional interest for the leading meme coin.

    As reported by U.Today, Polymarket has forecast a 56% chance to launch a DOGE ETF in 2025. Several asset managers, including Bitwise and REX Shares, recently submitted applications for a DOGE ETF.

    Furthermore, Grayscale Investments has launched its first Dogecoin Trust to broaden its digital asset offerings. The new product, available only to eligible investors, will offer investors a direct way to gain exposure to DOGE.

    As DOGE continues to gain institutional interest, the price is expected to see a corresponding increase. Dogecoin also set a precedent for other ecosystem meme coins to launch their exchange-traded fund.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

