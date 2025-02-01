Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Largest Swiss Bank UBS Tests Its Product on Ethereum's L2 ZkSync

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    $5.7 trillion Switzerland's banking mogul UBS taps zkSync testnet to experiment with its UBS Key4 Gold instrument
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 14:30
    A
    A
    A
    Largest Swiss Bank UBS Tests Its Product on Ethereum's L2 ZkSync
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    UBS, a Swiss-based banking and asset managing conglomerate, is experimenting with rolling out Key4 Gold program on zkSync Validium testnet. In a bold move, UBS is setting new standards in RWAs tokenization on Ethereum-like blockchains.

    UBS tests its Key4 Gold program pilot on zkSync rollup

    According to an announcement by zkSync, an Ethereum-based L2 scaling network, UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, is rolling out its digital gold investment vehicle's proof of concept on zkSync testnet. Tokenization program UBS Key4 Gold is set to streamline fractionalized investments in the precious metal.

    The new proof of concept was designed to demonstrate all core functions of the potential investing mechanism: Gold token issuance, transaction processing, reconciliation and so on.

    Advertisement

    In a proof of concept, UBS deployed smart contracts on a ZKsync Validium testnet. The network was chosen thanks to its enhanced privacy, resource-effective scalability and interoperability. The current version of UBS Key 4 Gold is running on UBS Gold Network, the company's permissioned blockchain ecosystem of vaults, liquidity providers and distributors.

    HOT Stories
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    560 Million Dogecoin in Days: What’s Happening?
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin May Crash – Time to Get Richer'

    Alex Gluchowski of Matter Labs, zkSync co-inventor, is optimistic about the opportunities the new concept unlocks for the tokenization scene on high-performance EVM blockchains:

    This PoC reflects UBS’ continued efforts to explore how blockchain can enhance its financial offerings and support its broader digital asset strategy. I firmly believe that the future of finance will take place onchain and ZK technology will be the catalyst for growth. This PoC is a testament to the fact that ZKsync is the ideal home for tokenized assets, building Web3 without compromise. We’re excited to play an integral role in the continued evolution of the space

    The protocol leveraged zkSync Validium, an L2 network with off-chain data storage.

    Better instruments for securities tokenization in Web3

    Christoph Puhr, Digital Assets Lead for UBS Group, is excited by the prospects of the collaboration with Matter Labs on PoC and further ZK-powered use cases:

    This is another great example of how UBS collaborates with technology providers to stay at the forefront of innovation. Whilst tokenized securities hold a lot of potential to bring new solutions to our clients, scalability, privacy, and interoperability remain key challenges to overcome. Our PoC with ZKsync demonstrated that Layer 2 networks and ZK technology hold the potential to resolve these.

    This is not the first UBS involvement with blockchain. As covered by U.Today previously, the banking giant is running a tokenized money market fund on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

    Related
    Swiss Top Bank UBS Launches Ethereum-Based Fund
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 13:15
    Swiss Top Bank UBS Launches Ethereum-Based Fund
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    Also, in Q1, 2024, UBS purchased 3,600 shares of BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), one of the first ETFs on spot Bitcoin.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #zkSync
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 1, 2025 - 14:10
    Satoshi Nakamoto’s First Bitcoin Website Revealed From Past: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 1, 2025 - 13:50
    Bitcoin Diamond Hands Sending Bullish Signal
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Largest Swiss Bank UBS Tests Its Product on Ethereum's L2 ZkSync
    Satoshi Nakamoto’s First Bitcoin Website Revealed From Past: Details
    Bitcoin Diamond Hands Sending Bullish Signal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD