Advertisement
Advertisement

    BONK, PEPE in Red, Amid Worst Performers Today

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 3/05/2025 - 10:19
    Top meme cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Pepe (PEPE) losing value today as market is apathetic again
    Advertisement
    BONK, PEPE in Red, Amid Worst Performers Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As cryptocurrency markets are stagnant, the meme cryptos segment is underperforming today. Bonk (BONK) and Pepe (PEPE), large community-driven meme coins, are in the red. By contrast, smaller cryptocurrencies like Pudgy Penguin (PENGU) are rocketing.

    Meme cryptos in red: BONK, PEPE, SHIB losing value

    Top meme coins Bonk (BONK) and Pepe (PEPE) are among the worst performers today, on May 3, 2025. Bonk (BONK), one of the largest meme coins, lost over 4.6% of its capitalization overnight. BONK's price dropped to weekly lows at $0.0000178.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    Pepe (PEPE), the first-ever frog coin, is also down today. In the last 24 hours, PEPE's price is down by over 3.1%. As PEPE dips below $0.000008491, its capitalization is close to multi-week lows at $3.5 billion.

    HOT Stories
    1,000,000,000 XRP Unlocked by Ripple as It Sets New Rules
    Strategy's Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin in Dust This Year
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross: Secured, XRP Will Explode After This Level Is Reached, Did Solana (SOL) Just Paint Double-Top?
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Now at 78%: Polymarket

    The largest meme cryptocurrencies look stronger: the Dogecoin (DOGE) price lost 0.9%, while the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price plunged to $0.00001323. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the verge of losing its position in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

    Advertisement

    In the segment of smaller cryptocurrencies, some assets are outperforming. NFT-associated meme coin Pudgy Penguin (PENGU) added 12% overnight.

    The market benchmark is down by 2.1%; the overall capitalization of digital assets hit $3.1 trillion in equivalent.

    Bitcoin ETFs AUM over $115 billion, highest since mid-February

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are both surging. The largest cryptocurrencies are up by 0.1%. Bitcoin (BTC) investors turned optimistic as ETFs flow is positive for the third day in a row.

    As per CoinGlass data, Bitcoin-based spot ETFs in the U.S. saw their AUM metric surging for almost three weeks. The aggregated AUM of Bitcoin ETFs jumped from $91 billion to over $115 billion, adding 26.4% in days.

    In yesterday's session, for the first time in two weeks, investors managed to increase Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs AUM by over $100 million in 24 days.

    Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $96,283 as of printing time.

    #Memecoin News #BONK News #PEPE #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 3, 2025 - 9:15
    Vitalik Buterin Names One of Best Things About Bitcoin
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 3, 2025 - 7:58
    1,000,000,000 XRP Unlocked by Ripple as It Sets New Rules
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BONK, PEPE in Red, Amid Worst Performers Today
    Vitalik Buterin Names One of Best Things About Bitcoin
    1,000,000,000 XRP Unlocked by Ripple as It Sets New Rules
    Show all