BONK, PEPE in Red, Amid Worst Performers Today

As cryptocurrency markets are stagnant, the meme cryptos segment is underperforming today. Bonk (BONK) and Pepe (PEPE), large community-driven meme coins, are in the red. By contrast, smaller cryptocurrencies like Pudgy Penguin (PENGU) are rocketing.

Meme cryptos in red: BONK, PEPE, SHIB losing value

Top meme coins Bonk (BONK) and Pepe (PEPE) are among the worst performers today, on May 3, 2025. Bonk (BONK), one of the largest meme coins, lost over 4.6% of its capitalization overnight. BONK's price dropped to weekly lows at $0.0000178.

Image by CoinGecko

Pepe (PEPE), the first-ever frog coin, is also down today. In the last 24 hours, PEPE's price is down by over 3.1%. As PEPE dips below $0.000008491, its capitalization is close to multi-week lows at $3.5 billion.

The largest meme cryptocurrencies look stronger: the Dogecoin (DOGE) price lost 0.9%, while the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price plunged to $0.00001323. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the verge of losing its position in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

In the segment of smaller cryptocurrencies, some assets are outperforming. NFT-associated meme coin Pudgy Penguin (PENGU) added 12% overnight.

The market benchmark is down by 2.1%; the overall capitalization of digital assets hit $3.1 trillion in equivalent.

Bitcoin ETFs AUM over $115 billion, highest since mid-February

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are both surging. The largest cryptocurrencies are up by 0.1%. Bitcoin (BTC) investors turned optimistic as ETFs flow is positive for the third day in a row.

As per CoinGlass data, Bitcoin-based spot ETFs in the U.S. saw their AUM metric surging for almost three weeks. The aggregated AUM of Bitcoin ETFs jumped from $91 billion to over $115 billion, adding 26.4% in days.

In yesterday's session, for the first time in two weeks, investors managed to increase Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs AUM by over $100 million in 24 days.

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $96,283 as of printing time.