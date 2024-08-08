    101.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours — What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Several large XRP transactions spotted while Ripple celebrates victory over SEC
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 10:18
    101.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours — What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large crypto transactions and shares their details on its website and on the X platform, has detected three major transfers, which moved a massive amount of XRP each.

    The transferring of almost $60 million worth of XRP took place after San Francisco-based Ripple blockchain juggernaut announced its final victory over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in court. This development has got XRP whales to show more activity as they purchased millions of coins on top cryptocurrency exchanges.

    101 million XRP change hands

    Whale Alert mentioned above spreads the word about whales shoveling three massive XRP chunks. The data source shared details of the three transactions, which carried 60,000,000, 23,373,078 and 17,922,146 XRP.

    HOT Stories
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Drop More? Solana (SOL) Destroys Ethereum, Hits ATH, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback Halted
    Ripple Ordered to Pay Massive Penalties: Details

    A total of 101.2 million XRP coins has been transferred. The largest XRP chunk was withdrawn from Upbit and 23,373,078 XRP were moved from the largest crypto trading platform Binance. Both withdrawals were sent to unknown digital wallets. The smallest crypto amount of 17,922,146 XRP was transferred to Binance.

    Ripple boss celebrates victory over SEC, XRP soars 26%

    On Aug. 7, Ripple’s Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse published a tweet, in which he commented on the final decision issued by the court. He framed this decision as a victory for Ripple Labs.

    The victory was in managing to reduce the initial fine of $2 billion demanded by the Securities and Exchange Commission of fines and penalties. Ripple urged the court to reduce this gargantuan amount to just $10 million. The judge, however, found a golden medium, obliging Ripple to pay the SEC $125 million worth of civil penalties.

    Related
    Elon Musk Triggers Stark Crypto Community Support in Light of His X Post
    Wed, 08/07/2024 - 11:52
    Elon Musk Triggers Stark Crypto Community Support in Light of His X Post
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Garlinghouse stated that this is a major victory not only for Ripple but for the whole cryptocurrency space.

    Reacting to this bullish event, XRP staged a mammoth 26% price surge in three large consecutive green candles on an hourly chart. The coin jumped from $0.50065 to $0.62911. After a minor correction, XRP is changing hands at $0.61718.

    The crypto X community is also celebrating along with Ripple, stating that the SEC proclaimed XRP to be a non-security after four long years of the expensive lawsuit. Festive XRP posts are popping up on X here and there.

    #XRP Transfer #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 10:00
    Dogecoin to $1? On-Chain Data Reveals Missing Catalysts
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 9:26
    Will US SEC Appeal Ripple Lawsuit Ruling?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    BloFin Announced as Diamond Sponsor for European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona
    LBank Awarded Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Bank 2024 by Global Business & Finance Magazine
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    101.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours — What's Happening?
    Dogecoin to $1? On-Chain Data Reveals Missing Catalysts
    Will US SEC Appeal Ripple Lawsuit Ruling?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD