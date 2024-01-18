Advertisement
AD

XRP, BTC, ETH Show Surprising Profitability Trend, Biggest Signal to Watch

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP match up in profitability index
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 11:50
XRP, BTC, ETH Show Surprising Profitability Trend, Biggest Signal to Watch
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP are displaying an intriguing profitability trend.

Advertisement

In a new tweet, Santiment noted that Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Ledger all have more than 80% of existing supplies in profit. This trend was last observed in March 2022. Bitcoin, ETH and XRP are presently marking 83%, 84% and 81% of their supplies in profit.

The "Total Supply in Profit" metric is an excellent way to determine how much the total supply on a network is up or down at any given time. This is a simple technique to determine whether a coin is worth more or less today than it was when it was initially minted, mined or entered circulation.

Meanwhile, the percent of total supply in profit analyzes whether the percentage of supply available at any particular time, rather than the total number of coins on a network, is up or down at any given time. This represents a binary way of seeing the ratio of the total supply simply being in profit, even if it is a very small profit.

Related
XRP, BTC, ETH Rewards for Traders Announced by Bitrue

That said, Santiment states that BTC, XRP and ETH have their supplies at historically high-risk profit levels compared to their averages, which have been in the 55%-75% range since 2018.

The percentage of total supply in profit offers shorter-term perspectives on how the network is profiting or losing value on its investments over time.

This matters because crypto is a zero-sum game. When networks are heavily profiting, according to this metric, then it is imperative to watch out.

This does not rule out further upside moves for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies due to more exposure from ETFs and other positive news; however, there might be something else to watch out for.

Related
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

According to Santiment, a great signal to watch that would imply continued long-term growth would be a breach below 75% of their supplies in profit once again.

#Bitcoin #Ethereum #XRP
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image $1 Million-per-Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Samson Mow Slams JP Morgan CEO
2024/01/18 12:27
$1 Million-per-Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Samson Mow Slams JP Morgan CEO
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogwifhat (WIF) Mysterious Buying Activity Ahead of Binance Listing: What's Happening?
2024/01/18 12:27
Dogwifhat (WIF) Mysterious Buying Activity Ahead of Binance Listing: What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,900%; How Will Price React?
2024/01/18 12:27
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,900%; How Will Price React?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
LogX Integrates Orderly Network to Revolutionize DeFi Perps Trading
Coinbarpay Introduces a Brand New Ecosystem Cryptocurrency on XDB CHAIN to Expand the Adoption of Crypto Payments Globally
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

$1 Million-per-Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Samson Mow Slams JP Morgan CEO
XRP, BTC, ETH Show Surprising Profitability Trend, Biggest Signal to Watch
Dogwifhat (WIF) Mysterious Buying Activity Ahead of Binance Listing: What's Happening?
Show all