BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have turned out to be more powerful than bears on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.35% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 2.69%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, BTC is trading sideways, accumulating energy for a further move. In this case, any ups or downs are unlikely to happen soon.

All in all, consolidation between $42,000 and $43,000 is the more likely scenario for next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,571 at press time.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has grown by 0.73% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) looks more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC) on the daily chart. If the growth continues to $2,350 and fixes above it, the long accumulation might be enough for a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $2,500 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,314 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has gone up by 0.33% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The price of XRP keeps trading sideways for a few days in a row. The falling volume confirms that any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.61-$0.64 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.6237 at press time.