XRP, BTC, ETH Rewards for Traders Announced by Bitrue

Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue has announced a promotion for XRP, BTC and ETH holders. They could stand a chance of winning 5,000 TIA by depositing the required amount ($100) in BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT or USDC.

An upcoming token, TIA, is the native crypto asset of Celestia, a modular blockchain network that enables anyone to easily deploy their blockchain with minimal overhead.

The period of the promotion event spans from Oct. 17, 2023, 10:00 a.m. (UTC) to Oct. 24, 2023, 10:00 a.m. (UTC).

Crypto investor sentiment appears to be reviving, with CoinShares reporting three consecutive weeks of inflows for digital asset investment products despite the trading volume being down 27% below the 2023 average.

Bitcoin had $16 million inflows in the last week, pushing the year-to-date total to $260 million, while short-Bitcoin saw $1.7 million inflows last week as well.

XRP had inflows of $0.42 million in the past week. This is the 25th week in a row that XRP has seen inflows. The steady inflows demonstrate the community's support in light of the SEC appeal request denied by Judge Torres.

Despite the recent debut of a futures-based ETF, Ethereum has seen minimal interest from investors, with outflows of $7.5 million last week canceling out much of the prior week's inflows.

Several large financial institutions have applied to launch spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, with approvals potentially on the horizon by March 2024 at the latest.

CryptoQuant, an on-chain analytics firm, predicts that the introduction of a spot Bitcoin ETF may add up to $1 trillion to the cryptocurrency market cap.

At the time of writing, XRP was down 0.39% in the previous 24 hours to $0.49; Bitcoin had fallen 0.30% in the same time frame to $28,401 and Ethereum had fallen 0.15% to $1,583.