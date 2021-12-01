XRP and Other Top Cryptocurrencies Now Accepted by Croatia's Largest Supermarket Chain

Konzum, the largest supermarket chain in Croatia, which was founded all the way back in 1957, has begun accepting cryptocurrencies in its online store, according to a Dec. 1 report by Zagreb-based newspaper 24sata.



The lineup of supported digital currencies includes Ether (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Stellar Lumen (XLM) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), as well two stablecoins (Tether [USDT] and DAI).



Shoppers are now able to buy groceries, hygiene items, household supplies and other items with the aforementioned cryptocurrencies.



Konzum partnered with Croatian fintech company Electrocoin to use its PayCek system to facilitate crypto payments.



They spent several weeks testing the service before the official rollout in the run-up to Christmas.

Crypto is coming to Konzum's physical stores

Crypto payments will also gradually become available in Konzum's physical stores throughout the country.



The company will begin with 60 locations that have self-checkouts. After that, new payment options will be introduced in 630 stores of all sizes throughout Croatia.