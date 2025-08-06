Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 14:32
    Does Ethereum (ETH) price have enough energy to rise?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market remains mainly bullish in the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 1.39% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is rising after a bounce back from the local support of $3,570. If buyers' pressure continues, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the upper level by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is within yesterday's bar. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/05/2025 - 12:58
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 5
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    The volume is low, which means traders are unlikely to expect sharp moves over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH is within the previous weekly bar. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, sideways trading in the range of $3,400-$3,800 is the most likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,625 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 6, 2025 - 16:00
    Ripple vs. SEC: XRP Community Awaits Crucial August Date
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 6, 2025 - 15:32
    157,000 Dogecoin Active Addresses in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Joins Global Dollar Network as a First-Tier Partner, Leading Stablecoin Adoption
    Dreamcash Begins Rollout of Trading Platform with Hyperliquid Integration via Waitlist Access
    Succinct, the First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches on Mainnet
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple vs. SEC: XRP Community Awaits Crucial August Date
    157,000 Dogecoin Active Addresses in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Why Hasn't BlackRock Filed for XRP ETF? Top Expert Names Possible Reason
    Show all