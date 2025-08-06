Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains mainly bullish in the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 1.39% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is rising after a bounce back from the local support of $3,570. If buyers' pressure continues, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the upper level by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is within yesterday's bar.

The volume is low, which means traders are unlikely to expect sharp moves over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH is within the previous weekly bar. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, sideways trading in the range of $3,400-$3,800 is the most likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $3,625 at press time.