Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Witnesses Extremely Rare Bullish Signal, But There's a Catch

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 16:22
    Everyone buys Bitcoin, but on-chain data identifies major time lag
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Witnesses Extremely Rare Bullish Signal, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to the latest Glassnode data, it is clear that the number of wallets holding between 0 and 1 BTC and the number of wallets holding more than 10,000 BTC have been going up a lot over the last 15 days. But before everyone gets excited and calls it the start of a synchronized bull run, there's a catch.

    Advertisement

    This metric, called the "Trend Accumulation Score," does not track live behavior. It is all smoothed over a two-week period, so a lot of it is already history.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/06/2025 - 14:13
    XRP and Bitcoin Will Be Completely Identical, Lead Contributor Explains How
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Why Hasn't BlackRock Filed for XRP ETF? Top Expert Names Possible Reason
    'Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin,' Michael Saylor Says in Iconic 'Fight Club' Message
    Shytoshi Kusama Drops Bombshell As SHIB Needs President
    Ripple Criticizes Draft Crypto Market Structure Bill: Details

    It looks like the behavior we are seeing started during the pullback at the end of July, when Bitcoin went down from around $117,000 to about $110,000.

    Advertisement

    But it is interesting that two very different types of holders — one group made up of casual retail wallets, the other of treasury-scale players — responded to that dip the same way: they bought it. They did this consistently across the entire 15-day period, as you can see from the dense red clusters across both groups.

    What about so-called "sharks?"

    In the meantime, mid-sized wallets — from 1 BTC to 100 BTC — did not seem as committed. The exposure was adjusted in some cases, while others remained unchanged. This kind of split behavior is not uncommon, but it does make one wonder about the strength of the conviction. 

    When the middle sits out and the ends lean in, it is usually a sign of uneven confidence — or that something bigger is on the way.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/06/2025 - 13:54
    'Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin,' Michael Saylor Says in Iconic 'Fight Club' Message
    ByYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin is currently trading at just under $113,000, and the price is staying within a pretty tight range. The dip was clearly bought — that much is fact. But whether that energy spills forward, or runs out as the lag catches up, is still up for speculation.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 6, 2025 - 16:18
    PEPE at Risk of Adding Zero, But There's a Catch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Aug 6, 2025 - 16:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Joins Global Dollar Network as a First-Tier Partner, Leading Stablecoin Adoption
    Dreamcash Begins Rollout of Trading Platform with Hyperliquid Integration via Waitlist Access
    Succinct, the First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches on Mainnet
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Witnesses Extremely Rare Bullish Signal, But There's a Catch
    PEPE at Risk of Adding Zero, But There's a Catch
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 6
    Show all