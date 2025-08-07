Advertisement
    XRP Hits Top 15 Narrative Tokens Closest to All-Time High

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 13:24
    Narrative around XRP is forming clear trend that investors might want to follow
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Just 28% below its historical peak, XRP has joined the top 15 narrative-driven tokens that are closest to reaching their all-time highs (ATH). This ranking indicates where capital and market attention may be concentrated, so XRP's placement should be considered a green flag.

    XRP's narrative

    In the current market cycle, narrative tokens are now the main driver. Narratives determine the pace of any project, be it regulation-focused initiatives like XRP, DePIN meme coins or AI. Both capital and volume are drawn to a token when traders discover a compelling narrative behind it, such as institutional adoption, legal clarity or mass utility. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Given its recent partial legal victory over the SEC, XRP is a perfect fit for that description. The simple yet effective purpose of indicators that monitor closeness to ATH is to display the direction of market movement and capital concentration. It is not a coincidence if a token is within a significant range of its ATH; rather it indicates potential for market participants. One way or another, XRP is not dead weight. 

    XRP's recovery potential

    It is a significant component of the speculative core of this cycle. However, there is still more to be done. XRP still needs to rise by about 28% in order to reach its previous highs, which were in the $3.80 range. XRP is currently trading at about $3.08, recovering from its most recent decline but not yet showing signs of explosive growth. At 54, the RSI is in a neutral zone that allows for both directionality and movement.

    XRP is technically holding above all of the major moving averages, indicating that the trend is continuing in a healthy manner. The steady but muted volume could indicate that buyers are accumulating rather than chasing. If the market as a whole gains momentum and support for XRP prevails, a return to the ATH might not be a question of if, but when. But it will take more than just narrative; it will need consistent volume and conviction. Up until that point, XRP is still leading but not yet a winner.

    #XRP
