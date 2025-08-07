Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Major SHIB DAO Updates Revealed by Shiba Inu Developer

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 12:48
    Update comes as next step in Shiba Inu ecosystem journey unveiled
    Advertisement
    Major SHIB DAO Updates Revealed by Shiba Inu Developer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya has provided an update on the SHIB decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), marking a significant step forward in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    In an Aug. 4 blog post, Shiba Inu Lead Ambassador Shytoshi Kusama unveiled the next step in the Shiba Inu ecosystem journey: elections. Here, a new lead visionary and councils for DAO will be selected.

    "The true birth of a network state massive as Shib," Kusama wrote. In a recent X post, the Shiba Inu developer appreciated the feedback from the Shiba Inu community regarding elections, with detailed information to be shared soon.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple to Buy Major Stablecoin Platform
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Key Bitcoin Statement Turns 15: ‘Not Having BTC Would Be Net Waste’
    Save Satoshi Petition Touted by '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    Crypto Ban No Longer Feasible for SEC, Bloomberg's Top Columnist Says

    Dhairya highlighted ongoing work on SHIB DAO, stating that it is not yet fully operational and only supports one voting strategy.

    Advertisement

    The Shiba Inu team is actively working to introduce additional features soon, including a discourse capability to facilitate thorough discussions on proposals.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/19/2025 - 14:15
    SHIB Developer Breaks Silence on Total Decentralization of Shiba Inu Ecosystem
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    While the SHIB team acknowledges the recently submitted proposal in the BONE DAO, it cannot be accepted in its current form. The SHIB team is committed to developing an alternative solution that complements the T.R.E.A.T. engine to fit well with the overall vision. Dhairya stated that more updates will be issued soon.

    Shiba Inu enters new phase

    Shytoshi Kusama indicated in a blog post that an amendment has been created to ensure fair elections for the SHIB president.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 06/29/2023 - 06:10
    Shiba Inu's Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Stirs Intrigue with '#WHERE?' Tweet
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    According to Dhairya, elections are the first step toward embracing Shiba Inu's decentralized vision, adding, "Let's explore exciting new avenues like ShibWater or other innovative ideas beginning with Shib. The possibilities are limitless when we think differently and collaboratively."

    The Shiba Inu developer stated that Shib’s beauty lies in the depth and interconnectedness of its tokens and systems. Each token complements the other, creating an ecosystem rich in lore and potential, much like the intricate universe of "Star Wars," where every element adds depth and endless possibilities.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 7, 2025 - 12:33
    XRP: No, Reversal Is Not Guaranteed
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsBreaking
    Aug 7, 2025 - 12:16
    Breaking: Ripple to Buy Major Stablecoin Platform
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Card Officially Launches: One Card to Seamlessly Bridge Web3 Assets and Real-World Spending
    CCipher and MMOS: Pioneering the Web3 AI Smartphone Revolution
    Gate Joins Global Dollar Network as a First-Tier Partner, Leading Stablecoin Adoption
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major SHIB DAO Updates Revealed by Shiba Inu Developer
    XRP: No, Reversal Is Not Guaranteed
    Breaking: Ripple to Buy Major Stablecoin Platform
    Show all