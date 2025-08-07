Major SHIB DAO Updates Revealed by Shiba Inu Developer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya has provided an update on the SHIB decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), marking a significant step forward in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

In an Aug. 4 blog post, Shiba Inu Lead Ambassador Shytoshi Kusama unveiled the next step in the Shiba Inu ecosystem journey: elections. Here, a new lead visionary and councils for DAO will be selected.

"The true birth of a network state massive as Shib," Kusama wrote. In a recent X post, the Shiba Inu developer appreciated the feedback from the Shiba Inu community regarding elections, with detailed information to be shared soon.

Dhairya highlighted ongoing work on SHIB DAO, stating that it is not yet fully operational and only supports one voting strategy.

The Shiba Inu team is actively working to introduce additional features soon, including a discourse capability to facilitate thorough discussions on proposals.

While the SHIB team acknowledges the recently submitted proposal in the BONE DAO, it cannot be accepted in its current form. The SHIB team is committed to developing an alternative solution that complements the T.R.E.A.T. engine to fit well with the overall vision. Dhairya stated that more updates will be issued soon.

Shiba Inu enters new phase

Shytoshi Kusama indicated in a blog post that an amendment has been created to ensure fair elections for the SHIB president.

According to Dhairya, elections are the first step toward embracing Shiba Inu's decentralized vision, adding, "Let's explore exciting new avenues like ShibWater or other innovative ideas beginning with Shib. The possibilities are limitless when we think differently and collaboratively."

The Shiba Inu developer stated that Shib’s beauty lies in the depth and interconnectedness of its tokens and systems. Each token complements the other, creating an ecosystem rich in lore and potential, much like the intricate universe of "Star Wars," where every element adds depth and endless possibilities.