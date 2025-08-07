502,765,027,348 SHIB Flooded World's Largest Crypto Exchange Just in July

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Fresh proof-of-reserves data from Binance shows that users added another 502.76 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in July alone, taking total customer balances to 55.83 trillion tokens as of Aug. 1. That is a major increase from the 55.32 trillion SHIB recorded just one month earlier.

The figures come directly from Binance's zk-SNARK–verified audit, offering a transparent and verifiable snapshot of asset growth on the world's largest crypto exchange.

Binance matched the demand with 55.72 trillion SHIB in total reserves, split between 55.71 trillion on-platform and 1.58 trillion in third-party custody. The final SHIB reserve ratio was 100.71%, which shows that the exchange held slightly more than what users collectively owned.

Binance currently holds over 63.22 trillion SHIB across all the wallets it is tracking, putting it in third place globally among SHIB holders — behind only Coinbase and the official burn address.

So, this total includes both customer assets and platform-controlled reserves, as on-chain explorer data has confirmed.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price outlook

SHIB's price has been pretty flat between $0.00001200 and $0.00001350, neither breaking out of range nor reacting to outside influences. This suggests the accumulation was organic, driven by users taking longer-term positions rather than speculating on news.

Other big players like Robinhood, Upbit and Crypto.com also have sizable allocations, but none added as much in July as Binance users did. Usually, when the market is as quiet as this, it really stands out to see a steady net inflow to a single platform.

Whether the buildup points to future developments or simply reflects accumulation at current price levels, the scale is hard to ignore — and the summer timing makes it even more interesting.